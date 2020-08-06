Upper division dancers Géométrie Variable perform to "Tessellate" by Ellie Goulding for World of Dance - The Semi-Finals.
Available until 08/07/21
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek Hough
Tags: world of dance, world of dance front row, world of dance best of, wod, wod nbc, wod front row, wod performance, géométrie variable, Géométrie Variable world of dance, tessellate, world of dance behind the scenes, ellie goulding
S4 E01 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.