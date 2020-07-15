Tutting group Géométrie Variable perform to "Never Be Like You" by Flume Featuring Kai during the World of Dance Duels.
Available until 07/15/21
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek Hough
Tags: world of dance, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, Ne-Yo, derek hough, Warehouse, Surprise, world of dance the duels, the duels, first round, never be like you, flume featuring kai, géométrie variable, upper division, tutting group
