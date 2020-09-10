Relive every Géométrie Variable performance from Season 4 of World of Dance.
Available until 05/27/21
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek Hough
Tags: world of dance, world of dance nbc, world of dance behind the scenes, world of dance best of, wod, wod nbc, wod performance, géométrie variable, géométrie variable performances, all géométrie variable performances, every géométrie variable performanceworld of dance, every géométrie variable performance
S4 E125 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.