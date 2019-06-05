Derek Hough, Michael Dameski and Charity & Andres - In-Studio World Final Performance

Derek Hough, Michael Dameski and Charity & Andres rehearse to "Pushing On" for their World of Dance World Final performance.
Available until 11/01/19
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek HoughScott Evans
Tags: world of dance, world of dance in studio, world of dance rehearsal, world of dance behind the scenes, world of dance best of, wod, wod nbc, wod in studio, wod performance, derek hough, michael dameski, charity andres, pushing on, michael dameski wod, charity andres wod
S32 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.