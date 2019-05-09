World of Dance
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 3

Briar Nolet - Front Row Divisional Finals Performance

CLIP09/05/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Upper Division act Briar Nolet performs to "Dangerous" in the World of Dance Divisional Finals.

Available until 04/29/20
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek HoughScott Evans
Tags: world of dance, world of dance front row, world of dance uncut, world of dance unedited, world of dance best of, wod, wod nbc, wod front row, wod performance, upper division act, briar nolet, dangerous, divisional finals, briar nolet world of dance
S3 E121 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Briar Nolet - Front Row Divisional Finals Performance
CLIP 09/05/19
Poppin John - Backstage to Main Stage Qualifiers - World of Dance 2019
CLIP 09/03/19
The Crazy 8's - Front Row Divisional Finals Performance
CLIP 08/29/19
VPeepz - Front Row Divisional Finals Performance
CLIP 08/22/19
The Heima - Backstage to Main Stage Qualifiers - World of Dance 2019
CLIP 08/20/19
Ellie & Ava - Front Row Divisional Finals Performance
CLIP 08/15/19
Unity LA - Front Row Divisional Finals Performance
CLIP 08/08/19
Julian & Charlize - Backstage to Main Stage Qualifiers Performance
CLIP 08/07/19
Unity LA - Front Row World Final Performance
CLIP 08/02/19
The Kings - Front Row Divisional Finals Performance
CLIP 08/01/19
The Crazy 8's - Backstage to Main Stage Qualifiers - World of Dance 2019
CLIP 07/23/19
The Heima - Front Row Qualifiers Performance
CLIP 07/18/19
Ellie & Ava - Front Row World Final Performance
CLIP 07/11/19
The Kings - Backstage to Main Stage Qualifiers - World of Dance 2019
CLIP 07/09/19
The Crazy 8's - Backstage to Main Stage Qualifiers - World of Dance 2019
CLIP 07/06/19
VPeepz - Front Row World Final Performance
CLIP 06/28/19
Unity LA - Backstage to Main Stage World Final - World of Dance 2019
CLIP 06/25/19
Julian & Charlize - Front Row Divisional Final Performance
CLIP 06/21/19
Briar Nolet - Front Row World Final Performance
CLIP 06/14/19
Front Row, Finalist Group Performance - World of Dance 2019
CLIP 05/29/19
Unity LA: All Performances
CLIP 05/10/19
The Kings - In-Studio World Final Performance
CLIP 05/09/19
Ellie & Ava: All Performances
CLIP 05/09/19
Briar Nolet: All Performances
CLIP 05/08/19
Briar Nolet - Backstage to Main Stage World Final Performance
CLIP 05/08/19
The Kings - Front Row World Final Performance
CLIP 05/07/19
VPeepz: All Performances
CLIP 05/07/19
Derek Hough, Michael Dameski and Charity & Andres - In-Studio World Final Performance
CLIP 05/06/19
The Kings: All Performances
CLIP 05/06/19
Unity LA - World Finals
CLIP 05/05/19
VPeepz - World Finals
CLIP 05/05/19
The Kings - World Finals
CLIP 05/05/19
Briar Nolet - World Finals
CLIP 05/05/19
Ellie & Ava - World Finals
CLIP 05/03/19
Poppin John - Backstage to Main Stage Divisional Final Performance
CLIP 05/01/19
Briar Nolet - Front Row Divisional Final Performance
CLIP 04/30/19
Unity LA - In-Studio Divisional Final Performance
CLIP 04/29/19
Ellie & Ava - Divisional Finals
CLIP 04/28/19
VPeepz - Divisional Finals
CLIP 04/28/19
The Crazy 8's - Divisional Finals
CLIP 04/28/19
Julian & Charlize - Divisional Finals
CLIP 04/28/19
Poppin John - Divisional Finals
CLIP 04/28/19
Briar Nolet - Divisional Finals
CLIP 04/28/19
Unity LA - Divisional Final
CLIP 04/26/19
Kayla Mac - Backstage to Main Stage The Cut Performance
CLIP 04/24/19
Unity LA - Front Row The Cut Performance
CLIP 04/23/19
Ellie & Ava - In-Studio The Cut Performance
CLIP 04/22/19
Unity LA - The Cut
CLIP 04/21/19
Kayla Mak - The Cut
CLIP 04/21/19
Ellie & Ava - The Cut
CLIP 04/21/19
Julian & Charlize - The Cut
CLIP 04/21/19
The Kings - The Cut
CLIP 04/21/19
Lauren Yakima - The Cut
CLIP 04/21/19
The Heima's "Love Me Again" Routine Is Explosive
CLIP 04/19/19
Derion & Madison - Backstage to Main Stage The Cut Performance
CLIP 04/17/19
VPeepz - Front Row The Cut Performance
CLIP 04/16/19
Poppin John - In-Studio The Cut Performance
CLIP 04/15/19
Poppin John - The Cut
CLIP 04/14/19
The Crazy 8's - The Cut
CLIP 04/14/19
VPeepz - The Cut
CLIP 04/14/19
Upper Division and Junior Team Freestyle
CLIP 04/13/19
Briar Nolet - The Cut
CLIP 04/12/19
Radiance - Backstage to Main Stage The Duels Performance
CLIP 04/10/19
The Kings - In-Studio The Duels Performance
CLIP 04/08/19
Redemption: Upper Teams - The Duels
CLIP 04/07/19
The Heima - The Duels
CLIP 04/07/19
Redemption: Motiv Crew vs. Exiles - Front Row The Duels Performance
CLIP 04/07/19
The Kings - The Duels
CLIP 04/07/19
Unity LA - The Duels
CLIP 04/07/19
Julian & Charlize - Backstage to Main Stage The Duels Performance
CLIP 04/03/19
The Duels: Radiance vs. Main Guys
CLIP 04/02/19
Ellie & Ava - Front Row The Duels Performance
CLIP 04/02/19
Redemption: House of Tap vs. Kayla Mak - Front Row The Duels Performance
CLIP 04/01/19
Lauren Yakima - In-Studio The Duels Performance
CLIP 04/01/19
Lauren Yakima - The Duels
CLIP 03/31/19
Ellie & Ava - The Duels
CLIP 03/31/19
Redemption: Junior Division - The Duels
CLIP 03/31/19
Julian & Charlize - The Duels
CLIP 03/31/19
The Crazy 8's - Backstage to Main Stage The Duels Performance
CLIP 03/27/19
JDC - Front Row The Duels Performance
CLIP 03/26/19
Redemption: Junior Team Division - The Duels
CLIP 03/24/19
The Crazy 8's - The Duels
CLIP 03/24/19
VPeepz - The Duels
CLIP 03/24/19
Redemption: Dancetown Divas vs. MKAM - Front Row The Duels Performance
CLIP 03/24/19
Derek Hough and NE-YO's Wardrobe Mix-Up
CLIP 03/22/19
Redemption: Denise & Josh vs. Briar Nolet - Front Row The Duels Performance
CLIP 03/22/19
Next: Junior Team Duel - JDC vs. Dancetown Divas - Season 3, Episode 6
CLIP 03/21/19
Redemption: The Duels 1
CLIP 03/17/19
Briar Nolet - The Duels
CLIP 03/17/19
Derion & Madison - The Duels
CLIP 03/17/19
Poppin John - The Duels
CLIP 03/17/19
#WODChallenge: Part 1
CLIP 03/14/19
Main Guys - Backstage to Main Stage Qualifiers Performance
CLIP 03/13/19
DD Flection - Front Row Qualifiers Performance
CLIP 03/12/19
Radiance - In-Studio Qualifiers Performance
CLIP 03/11/19
Unity LA - Qualifiers
CLIP 03/10/19
Radiance - Qualifiers
CLIP 03/10/19
Tobias & the EZtwins: Backstage to Main Stage
CLIP 03/06/19
Fuego Dance Crew - Front Row Qualifiers Performance
CLIP 03/05/19
Dancetown Divas - Qualifiers
CLIP 03/03/19
Season 3
  • Season 3

Episodes (12)

S3 E12 | 05/05/19
World Final
S3 E11 | 04/28/19
Divisional Final
S3 E10 | 04/21/19
The Cut 2
S3 E9 | 04/14/19
The Cut 1
S3 E8 | 04/07/19
The Duels 4
S3 E7 | 03/31/19
The Duels 3
S3 E6 | 03/24/19
The Duels 2
S3 E5 | 03/17/19
The Duels 1
S3 E4 | 03/10/19
The Qualifiers 3
S3 E3 | 03/03/19
The Qualifiers 2
S3 E2 | 03/03/19
The Qualifiers
S3 E1 | 02/26/19
The Qualifiers 1
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.