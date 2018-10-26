Who's Sorry Now?

Tags: nbc will & grace, watch will and grace video, watch will & grace episode, jack psychic, rosario salazar, shelley morrison, season 2 episode 4, debra messing, grace adler, will truman eric mccormack, karen walker, megan mullally, sean hayes, jack mcfarland
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.