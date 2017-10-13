Will & Grace
THURSDAYS 9:30/8:30c

Rejection, Rejection, Rejection

CLIP10/12/17
Details
Jack shares words of wisdom to an after-school thespian class.

Appearing:Eric McCormackDebra MessingSean HayesMegan Mullally
S1 E31 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
Clips (98)

Jack and Grace Dance to Britney Spears
CLIP 10/31/19
Will Breaks Jack's Finger
CLIP 10/31/19
Oh, Honey! It's Episode 301 Outtakes!
CLIP 10/30/19
Will Tells McCoy He Wants a Baby
CLIP 10/29/19
A Will & Grace Halloween
CLIP 10/26/19
Estefan Throws Away Jack’s Cher Doll
CLIP 10/24/19
The Making of the Will & Grace Reunion
CLIP 10/24/19
Megan Mullally, the Peacock and the Funny Farm
CLIP 10/20/19
Megan Mullally Hangs with the Peacock
CLIP 10/20/19
Will Confronts His Dad About His Affair
CLIP 10/12/19
Karen Walker Loves Drinking
CLIP 10/10/19
Will Avoids Sex with Grace
CLIP 10/08/19
Will Meets McCoy Whitman
CLIP 10/05/19
Smitty Always Knows What to Say
CLIP 04/08/19
Jack's Big Gay Wedding
CLIP 04/04/19
Theater Lies
CLIP 04/01/19
The Day After
CLIP 03/28/19
Karen Makes a New Friend
CLIP 03/25/19
Will and Grace Tell a Lie
CLIP 03/21/19
Will's Not Done Fighting
CLIP 03/18/19
Karen Stars in Gaybraham Twinkin'
CLIP 03/14/19
Will Sees How Far He Can Push Jack
CLIP 03/12/19
Grace Takes Out the Notorious RBG
CLIP 03/07/19
Grace Adler for President
CLIP 03/05/19
Food & Grace: A Love Story
CLIP 03/04/19
Will Finds a Hot Date for Jack's Wedding
CLIP 02/28/19
Grace Helps Karen and Malcolm Talk Dirty
CLIP 02/26/19
Will Finds Out His Crush Is Married
CLIP 02/21/19
Karen Crashes Will's Mock Trial
CLIP 02/19/19
Grace and Jack's Epic Crouton Battle
CLIP 02/14/19
Karen and Estefan Fight at Jack's Birthday Dinner
CLIP 02/12/19
Grace Helps Will Break Into His Department Head's Phone
CLIP 02/07/19
Will and Jack Go on a Soul Trip
CLIP 01/31/19
Gettin' Slaphappy
CLIP 01/28/19
WAIT, WHAT?! Spit Takes Galore!
CLIP 01/21/19
The Guest Stars Shine Bright!
CLIP 12/17/18
Jack's Not an Idiot
CLIP 12/11/18
Every Time Karen Says Honey
CLIP 12/10/18
Will Acts Like Jack for a Date
CLIP 12/06/18
Will Noah and Grace Break Up?
CLIP 12/04/18
Will’s Brother Is Dead
CLIP 11/29/18
Noah Tells Grace He Loves Her
CLIP 11/20/18
Grace Sings Her Greatest Hits
CLIP 11/14/18
Will Lip-Syncs “Leave Britney Alone”
CLIP 11/06/18
Grace Was Sexually Assaulted
CLIP 11/01/18
Rosario's Message from Beyond the Grave
CLIP 10/30/18
Kiss! Kiss! All the Kisses so Far
CLIP 10/29/18
Grace Finally Reads Will's Letter and Apologizes
CLIP 10/25/18
Karen and Beverley Leslie’s Wall Duel
CLIP 10/23/18
Grace Will Do ANYTHING
CLIP 10/18/18
What Did Malcolm Say to Stan?
CLIP 10/16/18
Karen's Most Savage Insults
CLIP 10/15/18
Karen Walker Is Missing!
CLIP 10/11/18
Jack Uses Too Much Numbing Cream
CLIP 10/09/18
Grace Meets the West Side Curmudgeon
CLIP 10/04/18
Mom, I'm Gay
CLIP 06/21/18
Will & Grace Celebrate Pride Month (Mashup)
CLIP 06/01/18
It Could Have Been Awful with Me
CLIP 05/17/18
Jackting: Substitutions (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 04/26/18
Double the Trouble
CLIP 04/09/18
Hot and Bothered
CLIP 04/05/18
Love Is Complicated
CLIP 04/02/18
Nothing to See Here
CLIP 03/29/18
The Queens of Crazy
CLIP 03/27/18
When Karen Met Malcolm
CLIP 03/26/18
The Best of Friends
CLIP 03/19/18
Jack Drops a Truth Bomb
CLIP 03/15/18
Will Makes New Friends
CLIP 03/12/18
Jack and Jen Meet Again
CLIP 03/08/18
The Prettiest Girl in the World
CLIP 03/05/18
Will and Karen Play Matchmaker
CLIP 03/01/18
Jack Confronts His Homo FOMO
CLIP 02/05/18
Karen Drops a Truth Bomb
CLIP 02/01/18
Everyone Raises a Glass
CLIP 01/22/18
Who Doesn't Love Jack?
CLIP 01/18/18
Everyone Loves Karen
CLIP 01/15/18
The Worst Threesome Ever
CLIP 01/11/18
Not My Type
CLIP 01/08/18
It's Getting Hot in Here
CLIP 01/04/18
Jackting: The Gayest Battle
CLIP 12/28/17
Time for a Laugh Break
CLIP 12/18/17
It's All About That Sass
CLIP 12/14/17
A Christmas Miracle
CLIP 12/08/17
The Truth Comes Out
CLIP 12/05/17
Jackting: No Small Parts
CLIP 11/30/17
DIY Meets DUI: Karen Is Miss Fix-It
CLIP 11/27/17
Jackting: Make Them Believe
CLIP 11/20/17
Outtakes and Bloopers: Come Again?
CLIP 11/16/17
Outtakes and Bloopers: Back It Up
CLIP 11/16/17
Outtakes and Bloopers: Pure Drama
CLIP 11/16/17
DIY Meets DUI: Karen's Love Advice
CLIP 11/16/17
Jackting: How Interesting
CLIP 11/13/17
Outtakes and Bloopers: Jack Cracks
CLIP 11/12/17
Outtakes and Bloopers: That's It?
CLIP 11/12/17
Outtakes and Bloopers: Will on Call
CLIP 11/12/17
Outtakes and Bloopers: Kiss Time
CLIP 11/10/17
Outtakes and Bloopers: Classic Jack
CLIP 11/10/17
DIY Meets DUI: Karen Knows Pills
CLIP 11/09/17
