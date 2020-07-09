Main Content

Will & Grace
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Jack Tries to Seduce Bill (Neil Patrick Harris) - Will & Grace

CLIP07/09/20
Also available on the nbc app

Jack (Sean Hayes) tries to seduce Bill (Neil Patrick Harris) at a Welcome Back Home gathering for "ex-gay" people. Karen (Megan Mullally) tags along, hoping to make out with a woman.

Appearing:Eric McCormackDebra MessingSean HayesMegan Mullally
Tags: best of jack, best of karen, Neil Patrick Harris, will and grace bill, jack and karen, will and grace full episodes, will and grace, watch will and grace video, will and grace tv show, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally
S3 E197 minWeb ExclusiveComedyPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.