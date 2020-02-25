Main Content

Will & Grace
Jack Tells Will to Let Go - Will & Grace

CLIP02/25/20
Will (Eric McCormack) tells Jack (Sean Hayes) he can't "let go and let God." Jack tells Will to give some of his worry to him instead of God.

