Will Works Out

Will invites Jack to his gym on a 'buddy pass,' but when he expresses his embarrassment to Grace over his buddy's gay behavior, Jack overhears the comments and looks to set him straight about prejudice.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.