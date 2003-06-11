Will & Grace (1998)
S6 E6

Heart Like a Wheelchair
Continuing his new role as caretaker for a disabled Marilyn, a resentful Will takes his wheelchair-bound mother for an afternoon roll in the park and bumps into an attractive bachelor Tom wheeling an invalid of his own.

Appearing:Debra MessingEric McCormackSean HayesMegan Mullally
