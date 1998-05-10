Will & Grace (1998)
S1 E310/05/98

Head Case
When Grace moves in with Will, she complains that the guest bathroom is too small and suggests knocking the common wall down to create one big master bathroom, which results in Will having to confront his own issues on change.

Appearing:Debra MessingEric McCormackSean HayesMegan Mullally
S1 E1 | 09/21/98
Pilot
S1 E2 | 09/28/98
A New Lease on Life
S1 E3 | 10/05/98
S1 E4 | 10/12/98
Between a Rock and Harlin's Place
S1 E5 | 10/26/98
Boo! Humbug
S1 E6 | 11/09/98
William, Tell
S1 E7 | 11/16/98
Where There's a Will, There's No Way
S1 E8 | 11/30/98
The Buying Game
S1 E9 | 12/15/98
The Truth About Will and Dogs
S1 E10 | 01/05/99
The Big Vent
S1 E11 | 01/12/99
Will on Ice
S1 E12 | 02/02/99
My Fair Maid-y
S1 E13 | 02/09/99
The Unsinkable Mommy Adler
S1 E14 | 02/16/99
Big Brother is Coming: Part I
S1 E15 | 02/23/99
Big Brother is Coming: Part II
S1 E16 | 03/02/99
Yours, Mine Or Ours
S1 E17 | 03/23/99
Secrets and Lays
S1 E18 | 04/08/99
Grace, Replaced
S1 E19 | 04/22/99
Will Works Out
S1 E20 | 04/29/99
Saving Grace
S1 E21 | 05/06/99
Alley Cats
S1 E22 | 05/13/99
Object of My Rejection
