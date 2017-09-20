Will & Grace (1998)
S7 E1602/10/05

Dance Cards and Greeting Cards
Details
Valentine's Day is full of surprises. Grace's tries to ignore the greeting card holiday but romantic urges eventually send her into the arms of the enemy - none other than Nick a hunky greeting card writer.

Appearing:Debra MessingEric McCormackSean HayesMegan Mullally
