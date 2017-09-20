Will & Grace (1998)
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

S4 E711/08/01

Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Details
Also available on the NBC app

While a baleful Grace wallows in bed as she grieves over losing her boyfriend Nathan, an enterprising Will tries all his old tricks to spring her from her mattress and back into the real world's whirl.

Available until 09/20/21
Appearing:Debra MessingEric McCormackSean HayesMegan Mullally
Tags: will and grace, full episode
S4 E722 minTV-14Full EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 4
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5
  • Season 6
  • Season 7
  • Season 8

Episodes (27)

S4 E1 | 09/27/01
The Third Wheel Gets the Grace
S4 E2 | 10/04/01
Past and Presents
S4 E3 | 10/11/01
Crouching Father, Hidden Husband
S4 E4 | 10/18/01
Prison Blues
S4 E5 | 10/25/01
Loose Lips Sink Relationships
S4 E6 | 11/01/01
The Rules of Engagement
S4 E7 | 11/08/01
Bed, Bath, and Beyond
S4 E8 | 11/15/01
Star-Spangled Banter
S4 E9 | 11/22/01
Moveable Feast, Part l
S4 E10 | 11/22/01
Moveable Feast, Part lI
S4 E11 | 12/06/01
Stakin' Care of Business
S4 E12 | 12/13/01
Jingle Balls
S4 E13 | 01/10/02
Whoa, Nelly
S4 E14 | 01/17/02
Grace in the Hole
S4 E15 | 01/31/02
Dyeing is Easy, Comedy is Hard
S4 E16 | 02/07/02
A Chorus Lie
S4 E17 | 02/28/02
Someone Old, Someplace New
S4 E18 | 03/07/02
Something Borrowed, Someone's Due
S4 E19 | 03/28/02
Cheatin' Trouble Blues
S4 E20 | 04/04/02
Went to a Garden Potty
S4 E21 | 04/11/02
He Shoots, They Snore
S4 E22 | 04/18/02
Wedding Balls
S4 E23 | 04/25/02
Fagel Attraction
S4 E24 | 05/02/02
Hocus Focus
S4 E25 | 05/09/02
A Buncha White Chicks Sittin' Around Talkin'
S4 E26 | 05/16/02
A.I.: Artificial Insemination, Part l
S4 E27 | 05/16/02
A.I.: Artificial Insemination, Part ll
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.