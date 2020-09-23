Jane Lynch, the host of Weakest Link, explains the rules of the game show phenomenon that is back with a twist! Weakest Link premieres Tuesday, September 29 at 8/7c on NBC.
Appearing:Jane Lynch
Tags: weakest link, weakest link nbc, weakest link season one, watch weakest link, weakest link returns, jane lynch, jane lynch host, you are the weakest link goodbye, weakest link on peacock, trivia, trivia game, rules of weakest link, game show, weakest link game show
S2020 E02 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.