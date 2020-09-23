Weakest Link
SERIES PREMIERE SEPT 29 | TUESDAY 8/7c

Jane Lynch Explains the Rules of Weakest Link - Weakest Link

CLIP09/23/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Jane Lynch, the host of Weakest Link, explains the rules of the game show phenomenon that is back with a twist! Weakest Link premieres Tuesday, September 29 at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing:Jane Lynch
Tags: weakest link, weakest link nbc, weakest link season one, watch weakest link, weakest link returns, jane lynch, jane lynch host, you are the weakest link goodbye, weakest link on peacock, trivia, trivia game, rules of weakest link, game show, weakest link game show
S2020 E02 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Jane Lynch Explains the Rules of Weakest Link - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/23/20
WEAKEST LINK | Official Trailer | The Game Show That Swept the Globe Is Back with Jane Lynch
CLIP 09/14/20
Jane Lynch Hosts NBC’s Weakest Link
CLIP 09/13/20
A Game Show Phenomenon Returns! - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/05/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.