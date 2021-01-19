Main Content

Weakest Link
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 1

Host Jane Lynch Leads the Final Two Contestants as They Battle for $43,000 - Weakest Link

CLIP01/19/21
Also available on the nbc app

Jane Lynch asks the last two contestants about Gaudi, Detroit, Mariah Carey and more in the last round of Weakest Link.

Appearing:Jane Lynch
Tags: weakest link, weakest link nbc, weakest link season one, watch weakest link, weakest link returns, jane lynch, jane lynch host, you are the weakest link goodbye, weakest link on peacock, trivia, trivia game, 30 Rock, barcelona, Detroit, Mariah Carey
S1 E114 minTV-PGHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

ONE Series - The Weakest Link - Season Trailer A
CLIP 04/07/21
Jane Lynch Wonders Who Thinks IQ Stands for I Quit - Weakest Link
CLIP 02/02/21
Host Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who’s Proving Darwin Correct? - Weakest Link
CLIP 02/02/21
Host Jane Lynch Leads the Final Two Contestants as They Battle for $80,500 - Weakest Link
CLIP 02/02/21
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Brought Their F-Game - Weakest Link
CLIP 01/19/21
Jane Lynch Asks "Who’s Not Even Smarter Than a First-Grader?" - Weakest Link
CLIP 01/19/21
Host Jane Lynch Leads the Final Two Contestants as They Battle for $43,000 - Weakest Link
CLIP 01/19/21
Host Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who’s Riding Shotgun on the Struggle Bus? - Weakest Link
CLIP 01/12/21
Jane Lynch Leads the Final Two Contestants as They Battle for $82,000 - Weakest Link
CLIP 01/12/21
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Is One Fry Short of a Happy Meal - Weakest Link
CLIP 01/12/21
Jane Lynch Hosts an Intense Final Round as Two Contestants Battle for $70,500 - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/30/20
Why Did Zayn Malik Break Jane Lynch's Heart? - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/30/20
"Jane Lynch Wants to Know Whose Brain Has Been Buffering Since This Morning - Weakest Link"
CLIP 11/30/20
The Final Two Contestants Have a Really Tough Time Getting Questions Right - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/23/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who’s the Pretzel in This Bag of Chex Mix - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/23/20
Jane Lynch Is a Belieber - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/23/20
Host Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Thinks Twin Mattresses Have Identical Siblings - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/16/20
Jane Lynch Wonders Who Thinks Hump Day Is a Holiday for Camels - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/16/20
Jane Lynch Sees Two Contestants Battle for $86,000 in the Final Round - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/16/20
Host Jane Lynch Learns That When in Doubt, Answer "Sandra Bullock" - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/09/20
Jane Lynch Takes the Contestants Into an Intense Tie-Breaker in the Final Round - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/09/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Should Always Claim the Right to Remain Silent - Weakest Link
CLIP 11/09/20
Host Jane Lynch Can't Understand Why Everyone Keeps Thinking About The Pyramids - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/26/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who’s the Vegan Cheese in This Dairy Department? - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/26/20
Host Jane Lynch Asks the Tough Questions As the Final Contestants Go Head to Head - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/26/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Thinks Planet Hollywood Is Between Mercury and Venus? - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/19/20
Jane Lynch Tests Contestants' Knowledge About Brad Pitt, Method Man and R.L. Stine - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/19/20
Host Jane Lynch Has the Final Two Contestants Battle It Out Head to Head - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/19/20
Jane Lynch Puts the Final Two Contestants Head to Head for the Final Round - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/13/20
Jane Lynch Is Disappointed at How Little the Team Banked - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/13/20
Jane Lynch Asks the Team Questions About the NFL, Coca-Cola and More! - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/13/20
Host Jane Lynch Leads the Last Two Contestants to the Final Round - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/07/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Needs Google Maps to Find Their Way to a Correct Answer? - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/07/20
Jane Lynch Reads the Yelp Review for This Terrible Round - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/07/20
Contestants Go Head to Head to See How Much They Know About Comedy, Novels and More - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/06/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Thinks Halle Berry Is a Fro-Yo Topping - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/06/20
It's the Final Round! How Much Do the Contestants Know About BTS, Crystals and More? - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/29/20
Jane Lynch Will Definitely Judge You For Not Knowing the Capital of Alaska - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/29/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Will Be Enlisted in the Witless Protection Program - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/29/20
First Look: Weakest Link Premiere
CLIP 09/25/20
Jane Lynch Explains the Rules of Weakest Link - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/23/20
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E13 | 02/01/21
Who Is About to Be Ghosted by This Show?
S1 E12 | 01/18/21
Who Needs a Designated Thinker?
S1 E11 | 01/11/21
Who Thinks Pro Bono Was Married to Cher?
S1 E10 | 11/30/20
Whose Cereal Is All Luck and No Charm?
S1 E9 | 11/23/20
Who Is Six Eggs Short of a Half Dozen?
S1 E8 | 11/16/20
Whose IQ Test Came Back Negative?
S1 E7 | 11/09/20
Whose Smartphone Wishes It Had a Smarter Owner?
S1 E6 | 10/26/20
Who Thinks TikTok Is a Breath Mint?
S1 E5 | 10/19/20
Whose Theme Song Is About to Be "Bye Bye Bye"?
S1 E4 | 10/13/20
Whose Brain Is Still on Hold with Tech Support?
S1 E3 | 10/07/20
Who's the Fly in This Potato Salad?
S1 E2 | 10/06/20
Who Needs a Recipe to Make Ice Water?
S1 E1 | 09/29/20
Weakest Link Premiere
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.