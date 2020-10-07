Weakest Link
Contestants Go Head to Head to See How Much They Know About Comedy, Novels and More - Weakest Link

CLIP10/06/20
Details
In the last round of Weakest Link, host Jane Lynch asks the final two contestants questions about Little Women, Dave Chappelle and more.

Appearing:Jane Lynch
Clips

Jane Lynch Puts the Final Two Contestants Head to Head for the Final Round - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/13/20
Jane Lynch Is Disappointed at How Little the Team Banked - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/13/20
Jane Lynch Asks the Team Questions About the NFL, Coca-Cola and More! - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/13/20
Host Jane Lynch Leads the Last Two Contestants to the Final Round - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/07/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Needs Google Maps to Find Their Way to a Correct Answer? - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/07/20
Jane Lynch Reads the Yelp Review for This Terrible Round - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/07/20
Contestants Go Head to Head to See How Much They Know About Comedy, Novels and More - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/06/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Thinks Halle Berry Is a Fro-Yo Topping - Weakest Link
CLIP 10/06/20
It's the Final Round! How Much Do the Contestants Know About BTS, Crystals and More? - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/29/20
Jane Lynch Will Definitely Judge You For Not Knowing the Capital of Alaska - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/29/20
Jane Lynch Wants to Know Who Will Be Enlisted in the Witless Protection Program - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/29/20
First Look: Weakest Link Premiere
CLIP 09/25/20
Jane Lynch Explains the Rules of Weakest Link - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/23/20
WEAKEST LINK | Official Trailer | The Game Show That Swept the Globe Is Back with Jane Lynch
CLIP 09/14/20
Episodes

NEW
S1 E4 | 10/13/20
Whose Brain Is Still on Hold with Tech Support?
NEW
S1 E3 | 10/07/20
Who's the Fly in This Potato Salad?
S1 E2 | 10/06/20
Who Needs a Recipe to Make Ice Water?
S1 E1 | 09/29/20
Weakest Link Premiere
