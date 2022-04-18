Tags: weakest link, weakest link nbc, jane lynch, jane lynch host, game show, trivia, reboot, Revival, watch weakest link, weakest link reboot, contestants, you are the weakest link goodbye, rapid-fire trivia, season 2 episode 7, who still can't believe it's not butter
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.