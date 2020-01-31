Voyagers!
Old Hickory and the Pirate
Phineas and Jeffrey enter a world of pirates in the late 1700s, where they must prevent Captain Jean Lafitte from being convicted of piracy and ultimately help Andrew Jackson win the Battle of New Orleans

Episodes

S1 E1 | 10/03/82
Voyagers
S1 E2 | 10/10/82
Created Equal
S1 E3 | 10/24/82
Bully and Billy
S1 E4 | 10/31/82
Agents of Satan
S1 E5 | 11/07/82
Worlds Apart
S1 E6 | 11/14/82
Cleo and the Babe
S1 E7 | 11/21/82
The Day the Rebs Took Lincoln
S1 E8 | 11/28/82
Old Hickory and the Pirate
S1 E9 | 12/03/82
The Travels of Marco... and Friends
S1 E10 | 12/12/82
An Arrow Pointing East
S1 E11 | 12/19/82
Merry Christmas, Bogg
S1 E12 | 01/09/83
Buffalo Bill and Annie Play the Palace
S1 E13 | 01/16/83
The Trial of Phineas Bogg
S1 E14 | 02/20/83
Sneak Attack
S1 E15 | 02/27/83
Voyagers of the Titanic
S1 E16 | 03/06/83
Pursuit
S1 E17 | 03/13/83
Destiny's Choice
S1 E18 | 03/27/83
All Fall Down
S1 E19 | 06/12/83
Barriers of Sound
S1 E20 | 07/10/83
Jack's Back
