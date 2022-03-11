PREMIERE
S1 E2007/10/83
Jack's Back
In 1888 London, reporter Nellie Bly narrowly escapes an attack by Jack the Ripper, who she believes is Phineas; to clear Phineas' name, Jeffrey calls upon Arthur Conan Doyle for assistance.
Appearing:Jon-Erik HexumMeeno Peluce
S1 E2049 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventurePrimetime
- Season 1
