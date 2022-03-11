Also available on the nbc app

In 1888 London, reporter Nellie Bly narrowly escapes an attack by Jack the Ripper, who she believes is Phineas; to clear Phineas' name, Jeffrey calls upon Arthur Conan Doyle for assistance.

Appearing: Jon-Erik Hexum Meeno Peluce

S1 E20 49 min TV-PG Full Episode Action and Adventure Primetime

