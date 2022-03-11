Main Content

Voyagers!
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E2007/10/83

Jack's Back
Also available on the nbc app

In 1888 London, reporter Nellie Bly narrowly escapes an attack by Jack the Ripper, who she believes is Phineas; to clear Phineas' name, Jeffrey calls upon Arthur Conan Doyle for assistance.

Available until 01/01/23
Appearing:Jon-Erik HexumMeeno Peluce
Tags: voyagers, voyagers nbc, voyagers tv show, voyagers 1982, 1980s tv, 80s tv, voyager 80s, time travel, jon-erik hexum, james d parriott, linwood boomer, bill erwin, kenneth gilman, phineas bogg, watch voyagers, voyagers season 1, voyagers episode 19, barriers of sound
S1 E2049 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventurePrimetime
NBC Universal
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.