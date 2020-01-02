Phineas and Jeffrey meet Buffalo Bill and Annie Oakley while trying to prevent a royal marriage between Princess Victoria and a Russian grand duke; a time jump takes them to Albert Schweitzer in 1913 Africa.
Appearing:
Tags: voyagers, voyagers nbc, voyagers tv show, voyagers 1982, 1980s tv, 80s tv, voyager 80s, time travel, jon-erik hexum, james d parriott, christopher cary, diane civita, Robert Donner, phineas bogg, watch voyagers, voyagers season 1, voyagers episode 12, buffalo bill
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.