Hot Dogs and Weasels

Dr. Debbie James performs surgery on Burger the dachshund to prevent paralysis in his hind legs; Dr. Sharon French finds multiple issues with collie Abbie's gums; Dr. Barbara Bryer uses a nebulizer to help an older ferret named Jet with influenza.
S2 E120 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
