Dr. Brendon Ringwood diagnoses bulldog Dougie's constricting throat issues; an aging pup named Sylvester's back legs are becoming unresponsive; police dog Jax comes in with a cracked tooth.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:
Tags: nbc vets saving pets, watch vets saving pets episode, vets saving pets video, nbc saturday morning, the more you know, dr brendon ringwood, dr debbie james, dog constricting throat, dog unresponsive back legs, police dog, cracked canine tooth
S1 E3120 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.