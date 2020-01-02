Vanishing Son
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E502/13/95

Sweet Sixteen
Details
Also available on the NBC app

While working as a musician at a sweet-16 birthday party, Jian-Wa saves a teenage girl from several armed kidnappers. He is then hired by the young woman's wealthy father to be her bodyguard.

Appearing:
Tags: vanishing son, vanishing son nbc, vanishing son episode 5, russell wong, jason leland adams, stephanie niznik, chi muoi lo, vanishing son 1995, vanishing son tv show, watch vanishing son, jian-wa, nbc classics, sweet sixteen, vanishing son season 1
S1 E544 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (12)

NEW
S1 E1 | 01/16/95
Dance of the Dust
NEW
S1 E3 | 01/30/95
Birds of Paradise
NEW
S1 E4 | 02/06/95
Single Flame
NEW
S1 E5 | 02/13/95
Sweet Sixteen
NEW
S1 E6 | 02/20/95
Miracle Under 34th Street
NEW
S1 E7 | 02/27/95
Runaway Hearts
NEW
S1 E8 | 03/06/95
Lock and Load, Babe
NEW
S1 E9 | 03/13/95
Two Guys with Guns
NEW
S1 E10 | 03/20/95
Win, Place or Dead
NEW
S1 E11 | 04/24/95
Jersey Girl
NEW
S1 E12 | 05/01/95
Long Ago and Far Away
NEW
S1 E13 | 05/08/95
Land of the Free
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.