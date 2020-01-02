Vanishing Son
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E402/06/95

Single Flame
Details
Also available on the NBC app

While visiting Lan Chi, a Vietnamese woman he met in Louisiana, Jian-Wa reluctantly helps her brother train for a showdown with a gang leader - and inadvertently finds himself in the middle of a gang war.

Appearing:
Tags: vanishing son, vanishing son nbc, vanishing son episode 4, russell wong, jason leland adams, stephanie niznik, chi muoi lo, vanishing son 1995, vanishing son tv show, watch vanishing son, jian-wa, nbc classics, single flame, vanishing son season 1
S1 E444 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (12)

S1 E1 | 01/16/95
Dance of the Dust
S1 E3 | 01/30/95
Birds of Paradise
S1 E4 | 02/06/95
Single Flame
S1 E5 | 02/13/95
Sweet Sixteen
S1 E6 | 02/20/95
Miracle Under 34th Street
S1 E7 | 02/27/95
Runaway Hearts
S1 E8 | 03/06/95
Lock and Load, Babe
S1 E9 | 03/13/95
Two Guys with Guns
S1 E10 | 03/20/95
Win, Place or Dead
S1 E11 | 04/24/95
Jersey Girl
S1 E12 | 05/01/95
Long Ago and Far Away
S1 E13 | 05/08/95
Land of the Free
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.