Vanishing Son
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1104/24/95

Jersey Girl
Details
Also available on the NBC app

In New Jersey, Jian-Wa is working as a doorman in a nightclub when he is approached by a young singer in need of help; her manager is attempting to sell her contract to a record mogul with mob connections.

Appearing:
Tags: vanishing son, vanishing son nbc, vanishing son episode 11, russell wong, jason leland adams, stephanie niznik, chi muoi lo, vanishing son 1995, vanishing son tv show, watch vanishing son, jian-wa, nbc classics, jersey girl, vanishing son season 1
S1 E1144 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E5 | 02/13/95
Sweet Sixteen
S1 E13 | 05/08/95
Land of the Free
S1 E7 | 02/27/95
Runaway Hearts
S1 E9 | 03/13/95
Two Guys with Guns
S1 E11 | 04/24/95
Jersey Girl
S1 E3 | 01/30/95
Birds of Paradise
S1 E6 | 02/20/95
Miracle Under 34th Street
S1 E8 | 03/06/95
Lock and Load, Babe
S1 E12 | 05/01/95
Long Ago and Far Away
S1 E4 | 02/06/95
Single Flame
S1 E10 | 03/20/95
Win, Place or Dead
S1 E1 | 01/16/95
Dance of the Dust
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.