To help Amy get accepted into a prestigious preschool, Reagan volunteers to produce the school's charity auction to gain favor with the admissions board; Chris' brother visits and restarts their sibling rivalry from childhood.

Appearing: Christina Applegate Maya Rudolph Will Arnett Nick Cannon

S1 E14 21 min TV-PG Full Episode Comedy Primetime

