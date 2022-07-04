PREMIERE
Ukraine: Answering the Call
JULY 3 | SUNDAY 7/6c
S1 E107/03/22
In this one-hour primetime special in support of Ukraine, the world's biggest celebrities, musicians, thought leaders and more rise up to drive awareness of Ukrainians' fight for their country and their future.
Appearing:Kristen BellJeff DanielsBrian CoxRosie PerezJose AndresLena HeadeyJulianne MooreBen StillerBrad PaisleyPaul McCartney
