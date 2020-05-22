PREMIERE
Larry returns to Perfection and wants to learn more about Cletus Poffenberger. Tyler tells him the story of when the Perfection residents first met Cletus and had to face his increasingly dangerous pet, 4-12. Christopher Lloyd guest stars.
Tags: tremors, TV Show, series, Adaptation, spinoff, comedy, horror, science fiction, thriller, Monster, giant worm, graboid, el blanco, victor browne, gladise jiminez, marcia strassman, lela lee, Dean Norris, Michael Gross, christopher lloyd, j.d. walsh, branscombe richmond
S1 E844 minFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 1
Episodes
