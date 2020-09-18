Bash (Hamza Haq) finds himself in hot water because he cannot provide his original transcript to the hospital legal team.
Appearing:
Tags: transplant, transplant nbc, transplant premiere, transplant your secrets can kill you, your secrets can kill you, transplant on nbc, Bash, bashir, bashir hamed, hamed, dr. hamed, bishop, dr. bishop, bash and bishop, lawyer, transcript
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.