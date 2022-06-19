Also available on the nbc app

A city-wide blackout sends the hospital into total darkness and chaos. Dr. Bishop and Bash make a major career decision about the lawsuit. June is finally forced to face her father.

Appearing: Hamza Haq - Bashir Hamed Laurence Leboeuf - Magalie Leblanc John Hannah - Jed Bishop Jim Watson - Theo Hunter Ayisha Issa - June Curtis Torri Higginson - Claire Malone Kenny Wong - Arnold De Luca Sirena Gulamgaus - Amira Hamed

S2 E10 44 min TV-PG Full Episode Drama Primetime

