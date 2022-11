Bash's past weighs heavily on him as he fights for an emancipated teenager with a failing kidney. Mags treats a baby with a complicated heart condition. Theo is surprised by a young asthma patient's brazen mother. Bishop advises Bash to play it safe.

TV-14 Drama Primetime Full Episode

Appearing: Hamza Haq - Bashir Hamed Laurence Leboeuf - Magalie Leblanc John Hannah - Jed Bishop Jim Watson - Theo Hunter Ayisha Issa - June Curtis Torri Higginson - Claire Malone Kenny Wong - Arnold De Luca Sirena Gulamgaus - Amira Hamed

Available until 03/06/23