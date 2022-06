Also available on the nbc app

Mags is flooded by memories of her own childhood health struggles while fighting to save a baby with a heart defect. Bash remotely treats a cluster of patients with an undiagnosed illness in Aleppo. Dr. Curtis' personal and professional lives collide.

Available until 03/06/23

Appearing: Hamza Hamed Laurence Leblanc John Bishop Jim Hunter Ayisha Curtis Torri Malone Kenny Luca Sirena Hamed