Bash (Hamza Haq) and Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) are extremely appreciative of Theo's (Jim Watson) generosity.
Appearing:
Tags: transplant, transplant nbc, transplant premiere, transplant far from home, far from home, transplant on nbc, Bash, bashir, bashir hamed, hamed, dr. hamed, theo, theo hunter, dr. hunter, amira, bash and amira, mags, dr. leblanc, magalie leblanc
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.