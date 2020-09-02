When a truck crashes through the restaurant where Bashir Hamed (Hazma Haq) is working, he quickly jumps into action to help everyone.
Appearing:
Tags: transplant nbc, transplant premiere, transplant pilot, pilot, transplant on nbc, Bash, bashir, bashir hamed, hamed, dr. hamed, truck, truck crash, bishop, dr. bishop, John Hannah, bishop and bash Screen reader support enabled. transplant, bishop and bash Katie Trainor has left the document.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.