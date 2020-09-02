Main Content

Transplant
TUESDAYS 10/9c

Bash Tries to Save Everyone After a Truck Crashes into a Restaurant - Transplant

CLIP09/01/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

When a truck crashes through the restaurant where Bashir Hamed (Hazma Haq) is working, he quickly jumps into action to help everyone.

Appearing:
Tags: transplant nbc, transplant premiere, transplant pilot, pilot, transplant on nbc, Bash, bashir, bashir hamed, hamed, dr. hamed, truck, truck crash, bishop, dr. bishop, John Hannah, bishop and bash Screen reader support enabled. transplant, bishop and bash Katie Trainor has left the document.
S1 E15 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Mags Collapses in the Hospital - Transplant
CLIP 11/11/20
Theo Gets Punched by a Patient! - Transplant
CLIP 11/10/20
Bash Has a Strange Vision - Transplant
CLIP 11/10/20
Bash's Coworkers Are Quickly Becoming His Friends as They Help Him Through Hard Times
CLIP 10/23/20
Bash's Patient Explains to His Daughter Why He Had to Give Her Up for Adoption - Transplant
CLIP 10/20/20
Bash and Vivian Finally Connect at Theo's Party - Transplant
CLIP 10/16/20
Bash Can't Save Lives if He Risks His Own - Transplant
CLIP 10/13/20
Theo Attends a Special Dinner with Bash, Amira and Their Friends - Transplant
CLIP 10/09/20
Bishop Pushes Bash to Really Consider What His Patient Needs - Transplant
CLIP 10/06/20
Transplant Stars Hamza Haq and Laurence Leboeuf Give an Inside Look at York Memorial Hospital
CLIP 10/06/20
Bash Enlists Theo's Help to Guide Bash's Friend Through a Leg Amputation in Syria - Transplant
CLIP 09/25/20
Mags Asks Bash's Advice Concerning Doctor-Patient Confidentiality - Transplant
CLIP 09/22/20
Things Get Complicated When Bash Meets with the Hospital Lawyer - Transplant
CLIP 09/18/20
Transplant Star Hamza Haq Gives an Inside Look into the Show's Big Truck Crash Scene
CLIP 09/17/20
Bash and Theo's Patient's Infection Puts the Entire Ward at Risk - Transplant
CLIP 09/15/20
Amira Is Soothed by Bash's Heartbeat - Transplant
CLIP 09/11/20
Bash Jumps into His First Day of Work - Transplant
CLIP 09/08/20
Transplant Creator and Showrunner Joseph Kay Gives an Inside Look at the Creation of the Show
CLIP 09/04/20
Bash Returns to the ER to Look for Amira - Transplant
CLIP 09/04/20
Bash Tries to Save Everyone After a Truck Crashes into a Restaurant - Transplant
CLIP 09/01/20
First Look: Transplant Premiere
CLIP 09/01/20
TRANSPLANT | Official Trailer
CLIP 08/18/20
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

NEW
S1 E8 | 11/10/20
Birth and Rebirth
S1 E7 | 10/20/20
Far from Home
S1 E6 | 10/13/20
Trigger Warning
S1 E5 | 10/06/20
EID
S1 E4 | 09/22/20
Saleh
S1 E3 | 09/15/20
Your Secrets Can Kill You
S1 E2 | 09/08/20
Tell Me Who You Are
S1 E1 | 09/01/20
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.