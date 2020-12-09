After Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) gets in trouble at school, she and Bash (Hamza Haq) get into an argument.
Appearing:
Tags: transplant, nbc transplant, season 1 episode 13, hamza haq, dr bash hamed, laurence leboeuf, John Hannah, jim watson, kenny wong, ayisha issa, torri higginson, sirena gulamgaus, magalie leblanc, jed bishop, theo hunter, june curtis, the only way out is through
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.