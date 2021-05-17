EXPIRING
S2021 E1097 05/17/21
TODAY Third Hour May 17, 2021
‘Clipped’ judges share gardening tips for summer
CLIP 05/18/21
Jenna Bush Hager defends her beliefs that the White House is haunted
CLIP 05/18/21
Hoda Kotb talks about the first time she told a fan she was a mom
CLIP 05/18/21
Anthony Mackie talks about series ‘Solos’
CLIP 05/18/21
Naomi Campbell announces she is a new mom at age 50
CLIP 05/18/21
Hoda and Jenna surprise fan with gift to keep her community food pantry running
CLIP 05/18/21
How to accomplish the brown lip liner trend
CLIP 05/18/21
Thalía talks about new album ‘desAMORfosis’
CLIP 05/18/21
Rob Kenney shares hope in book ‘Dad, How Do I’
CLIP 05/18/21
Chefs fight violence against AAPI community through food
CLIP 05/18/21
Al Roker says he nearly canceled the screening that caught his prostate cancer
CLIP 05/18/21
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face new criticism as they talk about their struggles
CLIP 05/18/21
Laura Bush debunks White House ghost story
CLIP 05/18/21
Nick Jonas opens up on ‘The Voice’ about injuries from his bike accident
CLIP 05/18/21
Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in small ceremony
CLIP 05/18/21
Gas supply issues remain as fuel outages begin to ease up
CLIP 05/18/21
High school senior surprised by her military dad at her graduation
CLIP 05/18/21
TODAY’s Headlines: May 18, 2021
CLIP 05/18/21
Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging Roe v. Wade
CLIP 05/18/21
Dr. Susan Biali Haas shares tips for living your passion
CLIP 05/17/21
Learn about the winners of Good Housekeeping’s Best Bedding Awards
CLIP 05/17/21
Zoë François makes chocolate bundt cake
CLIP 05/17/21
Watch Colin Jost prank Scarlett Johansson during MTV Movie Awards
CLIP 05/17/21
Anne Burrell makes stew and frittata with spring vegetables
CLIP 05/17/21
Regina Hall talks ‘Black Monday’ season 3, ‘Girls Trip’ sequel
CLIP 05/17/21
Joel Osteen talks about his new book, ‘Peaceful on Purpose’
CLIP 05/17/21
TODAY celebrates 100th (and older) birthdays, plus a 76th anniversary: May 17, 2021
CLIP 05/17/21
‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series is coming to Netflix
CLIP 05/17/21
See a new clip from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical ‘In the Heights’
CLIP 05/17/21
John Legend and Blake Shelton visit Kelly Clarkson
CLIP 05/17/21
Get a first look at Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s docuseries
CLIP 05/17/21
Meet 3 women who are joining the male-dominated world of welding
CLIP 05/17/21
Actor Ricky Schroder confronts Costo employee over mask requirement
CLIP 05/17/21
Lester Holt talks about his ‘Across America’ tour
CLIP 05/17/21
Leaked video shows UFO flying around Navy ship near San Diego
CLIP 05/17/21
Microsoft board ousted Bill Gates after inappropriate relationship with staffer, new report says
CLIP 05/17/21
New book about Secret Service highlights history of its failures
CLIP 05/17/21
Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Iowa, prompting evacuations
CLIP 05/17/21
Missing tiger found safe 8 days after being spotted roaming Houston neighborhood
CLIP 05/17/21
22 people rescued from stuck roller coaster in Phoenix
CLIP 05/17/21
Confusion over mask-wearing continues in wake of new guidance from CDC
CLIP 05/17/21
US diplomacy challenged as Biden responds to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
CLIP 05/17/21
Israel carries out deadliest strike as fighting with Hamas reaches 2nd week
CLIP 05/17/21
Tiger found after it was seen roaming a Houston neighborhood
CLIP 05/16/21
Pipeline hack highlights urgency of cybersecurity threat against US infrastructure
CLIP 05/16/21
Forest Whitaker on DMX music in ‘Godfather of Harlem’: ‘He contributed a great deal’
CLIP 05/16/21
Lester Holt is going to be a ‘granddude’ again!
CLIP 05/15/21
Should women be concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine? Dr. Natalie Azar explains
CLIP 05/15/21
Legendary NBC space reporter Jay Barbree dies at 87
CLIP 05/15/21
How to host a perfect game night for friends and family
CLIP 05/14/21
Donna-rama: Hoda and Jenna match people to their pets
CLIP 05/14/21
Tour the city of Manila with Mikey Bustos
CLIP 05/14/21
Elizabeth Heiskell makes her fix-ahead French toast casserole
CLIP 05/14/21
Jean Smart talks about comedy series ‘Hacks’
CLIP 05/14/21
Hoda and Jenna help husband surprise his wife with a video call
CLIP 05/14/21
Al and Dylan talk about their cringiest on-air moments
CLIP 05/14/21
Joy Bauer puts a healthy twist on corn dogs
CLIP 05/14/21
James Denton discusses season 7 of ‘Good Witch’
CLIP 05/14/21
Meet the founders of Asian Boss Girl
CLIP 05/14/21
Oprah Winfrey visits Ellen DeGeneres
CLIP 05/14/21
Kate McKinnon promotes Keegan-Michael Key hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’
CLIP 05/14/21
‘Friends’ reunion teaser is released: TODAY shares a look
CLIP 05/14/21
Watch teen with rare genetic condition finish his first track meet
CLIP 05/14/21
Woman says $26 million lottery ticket was destroyed in the wash
CLIP 05/14/21
House Republicans set to vote on Liz Cheney’s replacement Friday
CLIP 05/14/21
Ashe & Finneas talk about new song, ‘Till Forever Falls Apart’
CLIP 05/13/21
Kate the Chemist shares edible experiments for kids
CLIP 05/13/21
Valerie Bertinelli demonstrates how to make her easy lemon pasta
CLIP 05/13/21
Amazon hidden gems: Leggings, skin gel, mini steamer and more
CLIP 05/13/21
New documentary reveals how ‘Sesame Street’ began
CLIP 05/13/21
Shonda Rhimes opens up about Regé-Jean Page leaving ‘Bridgerton’
CLIP 05/13/21
Chris Hemsworth celebrates 10 years of playing Thor
CLIP 05/13/21
Celine Dion announces her first live concerts since the pandemic
CLIP 05/13/21
Prince Harry opens up about his mental health on ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast
CLIP 05/13/21
Send in the clones: TV meteorologist is startled to see duplicates of herself
CLIP 05/13/21
CDC panel votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for adolescents
CLIP 05/13/21
See Savannah Guthrie’s extended exclusive interview with Ellen DeGeneres
CLIP 05/13/21
Israel hints at a possible ground invasion of Gaza amid Mideast tensions
CLIP 05/13/21
Barbara Corcoran answers viewer questions about money and work
CLIP 05/12/21
Protect your skin with these sunscreens
CLIP 05/12/21
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg explains her low-impact workouts
CLIP 05/12/21
Viewers vote on their choices for Dylan’s baby name
CLIP 05/12/21
Start your week with this fully body routine
CLIP 05/12/21
Grab your weights for Erica Lugo’s upper body series
CLIP 05/12/21
Tone your legs and glutes with this workout
CLIP 05/12/21
Get your heart rate up! HIIT cardio with Erica Lugo
CLIP 05/12/21
Luke Bryan announces his upcoming Las Vegas residency
CLIP 05/12/21
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
CLIP 05/12/21
Get an advance look at upcoming documentary about Pink
CLIP 05/12/21
Meet the woman who helped make Pfizer and Moderna vaccines possible
CLIP 05/12/21
Pranked by daughter, mom fails to stay out of Zoom shot
CLIP 05/12/21
Texas farmer finds young migrant girls abandoned near border
CLIP 05/12/21
A 12-minute full-body yoga flow from Melissa Wood Health
CLIP 05/12/21
Actor Norman Lloyd of ‘St. Elsewhere’ dies at age 106
CLIP 05/12/21
Can social media companies effectively police hate speech?
CLIP 05/12/21
Tiger seen wandering Houston neighborhood is still missing
CLIP 05/12/21
Vaccinations for adolescents are already underway in some states
CLIP 05/12/21
Israel and Hamas trade rocket fire and airstrikes, leaving more than 30 dead
CLIP 05/12/21
Long gas lines appear in several states amid Colonial Pipeline shutdown
CLIP 05/12/21
Viewers recommend baby names for Dylan Dreyer’s 3rd child
CLIP 05/11/21
