EXPIRING
Sorry, video is no longer available
S2019 E243 | 07/18/19
TODAY Third Hour July 18, 2019
NBC’s TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.