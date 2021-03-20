EXPIRING
S2021 E106403/20/21
Today - Mar. 20, 2021
TODAY provides the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports.
Available until 03/23/21
Appearing:Savannah Guthrie
Tags: today, Today Show, Savannah Guthrie, al roker, Natalie Morales, domestic news, International News, weather, Interviews, politics, money, Media, entertainment, sports, Breaking News, food, health, Home, Parents, style, Concerts, pets, shopping, hoda kotb
S2021 E106455 minFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
Now sober, dad reads letter from 16-year-old daughter about impact of his addiction
CLIP 03/22/21
Watch this 10-year-old boy reunite with his dog, lost for 2 months
CLIP 03/22/21
Granddaughters of Lucille Ball, Audrey Hepburn, Eleanor Roosevelt open up to Hoda and Jenna
CLIP 03/22/21
Jamie Geller makes slow-braised brisket and onions
CLIP 03/22/21
Coretta Scott King’s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King discusses her legacy
CLIP 03/22/21
Dr. Natalie Azar: Why the AstaZeneca vaccine efficacy is significant
CLIP 03/22/21
Jose Andres shows how to make kid-friendly gazpacho from ‘Waffles and Mochi’
CLIP 03/22/21
A new ‘Ace Ventura’ film is in the works
CLIP 03/22/21
Watch Yolanda Renee King’s extended conversation with Sheinelle Jones
CLIP 03/22/21
Rallies to support Asian Americans held across US
CLIP 03/22/21
TODAY's Headlines: March 22, 2021
CLIP 03/22/21
How health care workers are being vaccinated in remote area of Uganda
CLIP 03/22/21
Dad arrested after bringing 2-year-old into elephant enclosure
CLIP 03/22/21
George Clooney reveals the part of fatherhood he enjoys most
CLIP 03/22/21
TODAY's Headlines is not available on Sundays
CLIP 03/21/21
TODAY's Headlines: March 20, 2021
CLIP 03/20/21
Fans can watch ‘The Office’ for free for limited time on Peacock
CLIP 03/20/21
Volcano in Iceland becomes area’s first eruption in nearly 800 years
CLIP 03/20/21
Father arrested after bringing son into elephant enclosure
CLIP 03/20/21
Joe Biden ‘doing fine’ after he tripped walking up to Air Force One
CLIP 03/20/21
Dr. Fauci on why CDC distancing guidelines changed for students but not teachers in schools
CLIP 03/20/21
Paris Rosenthal discusses new children’s book ‘Dear Teacher’
CLIP 03/19/21
Hoda and Jenna guess famous books and movies
CLIP 03/19/21
Try these gadgets to simply spring cleaning
CLIP 03/19/21
Martha Stewart shows how to do a spring cleaning
CLIP 03/19/21
Jill Martin’s steals and deals on at-home must-haves
CLIP 03/19/21
Hoda and Jenna call superfan on her 40th birthday
CLIP 03/19/21
Hoda and Jenna reveal pick for March documentary of the month
CLIP 03/19/21
Sheinelle proud of son Kayin as he interviews author Dav Pilkey
CLIP 03/19/21
Products to help you prioritize ‘me time’
CLIP 03/19/21
Activities to keep your kids busy while staying at home
CLIP 03/19/21
March Madness: Steve Kornacki shares tips for a winning bracket
CLIP 03/19/21
How to protect yourself amid rise in scams during pandemic
CLIP 03/19/21
Actor Armie Hammer under investigation after woman accuses him of rape
CLIP 03/19/21
3 more ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs are in the works
CLIP 03/19/21
Matthew McConaughey will reprise his ‘A Time to Kill’ role in limited series
CLIP 03/19/21
‘Father of the Bride’ remake will star Andy Garcia
CLIP 03/19/21
‘Pandemic brain fog’ is real: Here’s how to fight it
CLIP 03/19/21
Watch this little girl shed a tear as she says goodbye to her grandpa
CLIP 03/19/21
Peloton issues warning after child dies in treadmill accident
CLIP 03/19/21
House holds hearing on increased violence against Asian-Americans
CLIP 03/19/21
Waymo’s self-driving taxi: An exclusive first look
CLIP 03/19/21
FBI releases new video of Capitol riots, asks for public’s help
CLIP 03/19/21
President Biden, Vice President Harris set to meet with Asian-American leaders in Atlanta
CLIP 03/19/21
How to eliminate toxic thoughts and free your mind
CLIP 03/18/21
4-year-old re-creates famous films to benefit Feeding America
CLIP 03/18/21
Prepare your yard for spring with expert tips
CLIP 03/18/21
Chip Gaines talks to Hoda and Jenna about the price of fame
CLIP 03/18/21
Learn the true story behind the Netflix movie ‘Dig’
CLIP 03/18/21
What does the future of travel look like?
CLIP 03/18/21
How inclusive brand Summersalt is shaking up the swimwear industry
CLIP 03/18/21
Dick Hoyt, marathon runner who pushed his son in wheelchair, dies at age 80
CLIP 03/18/21
Olivia Munn on violence against Asian Americans: ‘This doesn’t happen in a vacuum’
CLIP 03/18/21
Rob Gronkowski defends Tom Brady throwing Super Bowl trophy
CLIP 03/18/21
March Madness begins and TODAY anchors reveal their favorites
CLIP 03/18/21
Boy separated from his grandparents gets a heartwarming surprise
CLIP 03/18/21
Reaction to Atlanta shootings spotlights growing violence against Asian Americans
CLIP 03/18/21
Photo shows John Kerry not wearing mask aboard a commercial flight
CLIP 03/18/21
Severe weather sweeps across South, spawning tornadoes
CLIP 03/18/21
Atlanta shooting spree suspect faces murder charges
CLIP 03/18/21
Katharine McPhee Foster reveals baby son’s name exclusively to TODAY
CLIP 03/17/21
Hoda and Jenna wear audience-picked outfits on-air
CLIP 03/17/21
Make Donal Skehan’s sweet pork chops this St. Patrick’s Day
CLIP 03/17/21
Hoda and Jenna help reunite loved ones in the US and Ireland
CLIP 03/17/21
Childhood pen pals from Ireland and US reunite 70 years later
CLIP 03/17/21
St. Patrick’s Day recipes: Make Catherine Fulvio’s stout sticky toffee
CLIP 03/17/21
Products to improve your sleep
CLIP 03/17/21
The impact of screen time on teens’ mental health
CLIP 03/17/21
Overworked and under-staffed: Pharmacists worry about patient safety
CLIP 03/17/21
Harry Styles’ ‘Clueless’-style Grammys outfit gets thumbs up from Alicia Silverstone
CLIP 03/17/21
LeBron James becomes part owner of Boston Red Sox
CLIP 03/17/21
TODAY’s St. Patrick’s Day Bracket Challenge winner is…
CLIP 03/17/21
Prince Harry talks to his father and brother for first time since Oprah interview
CLIP 03/17/21
Spring break crowds cause new concerns about potential virus surge
CLIP 03/17/21
Tiger Woods leaves LA hospital, returns to Florida
CLIP 03/17/21
Deadly nighttime tornadoes threaten South: How to see warnings
CLIP 03/17/21
Cruise ships prepare to welcome back passengers
CLIP 03/17/21
Fireworks explosion kills 2 in Southern California
CLIP 03/17/21
TODAY's Headlines: March 17, 2021
CLIP 03/17/21
President Biden comments on Cuomo controversy
CLIP 03/17/21
Time-saving cleaning hacks with appliances you already own
CLIP 03/16/21
Giada De Laurentiis makes lemon chicken
CLIP 03/16/21
Hoda and Jenna help 2 lucky ladies break out of their style ruts
CLIP 03/16/21
Stylist Louis Licari shares tips for curling your hair
CLIP 03/16/21
Michelle Obama recalls Jenna Bush Hager showing her girls around the White House
CLIP 03/16/21
Best cities to live in after the pandemic
CLIP 03/16/21
Tim Shriver talks about message of hope in ‘The Call to Unite’
CLIP 03/16/21
Foods to help you get a better night’s sleep
CLIP 03/16/21
Dr. Natalie Azar predicts COVID-19 vaccine for kids over 12 before fall
CLIP 03/16/21
Yo-Yo Ma tells story behind his cello performance at vaccination center
CLIP 03/16/21
Giada De Laurentiis makes paccheri with mushrooms and pistachios
CLIP 03/16/21
St. Patrick’s Day Bracket showdown: Guinness vs. corned beef and cabbage
CLIP 03/16/21
Gwen Stefani tells Jimmy Kimmel about new music
CLIP 03/16/21
Plane crashes into Florida street
CLIP 03/16/21
Europe struggles to contain 3rd wave of coronavirus
CLIP 03/16/21
Watch this 6-year-old calm his little brother down
CLIP 03/16/21
Actor Yaphet Kotto dies at age 81
CLIP 03/16/21
New documentary ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ looks at college admissions scandal
CLIP 03/16/21
How air travel has changed during the pandemic
CLIP 03/16/21
March Madness brings new COVID-19 concerns as 6 referees are removed
CLIP 03/16/21
