EXPIRING
Main Content
S2021 E112806/02/21
Today - June 2, 2021
Also available on the nbc app
TODAY provides the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports.
Available until 06/05/21
Appearing:Savannah Guthrie
Tags: today, Today Show, Savannah Guthrie, al roker, Natalie Morales, domestic news, International News, weather, Interviews, politics, money, Media, entertainment, sports, Breaking News, food, health, Home, Parents, style, Concerts, pets, shopping, hoda kotb
S2021 E112872 minFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
- Season 2021
Episodes
EXPIRING
S2021 E2108 | 06/01/21
TODAY Third Hour June 1, 2021
EXPIRING
S2021 E3108 | 06/01/21
Hoda and Jenna - June 1, 2021
EXPIRING
S2021 E1129 | 06/02/21
DO NOT USE - Today - June 2, 2021
EXPIRING
S2021 E2109 | 06/02/21
DO NOT USE - TODAY Third Hour June 2, 2021
EXPIRING
S2021 E3109 | 06/02/21
DO NOT USE - Hoda and Jenna - June 2, 2021
EXPIRING
S2021 E1128 | 06/02/21
Today - June 2, 2021
EXPIRING
S2021 E2110 | 06/03/21
TODAY 3rd Hour - June 3, 2021
EXPIRING
S2021 E3110 | 06/03/21
Hoda and Jenna - June 3, 2021
EXPIRING
S2021 E1129 | 06/03/21
Today - June 3, 2021
- Most Recent
- Highlight
Clips
NFL pledges to end ‘race norming’ in settling brain injury cases
CLIP 06/03/21
DIY hacks to upgrade your summer wardrobe
CLIP 06/03/21
Cicada scares reporter just before going on-air
CLIP 06/03/21
Grandma requests her tombstone include her fudge recipe
CLIP 06/03/21
Author Brad Thor shares his must-read books for summer
CLIP 06/03/21
How to defend against ticks during the summer
CLIP 06/03/21
Do at-home LED face masks really improve skin?
CLIP 06/03/21
Who’s dressing room is messier? Sheinelle and Dylan compare
CLIP 06/03/21
TODAY celebrates 1st birthday babies: June 3, 2021
CLIP 06/03/21
Gwyneth Paltrow gets teased about Ben Affleck on Goop Instagram
CLIP 06/03/21
Anthony Bourdain is subject of new documentary: TODAY shares a look
CLIP 06/03/21
Seth Meyers talks about meeting Beyoncé at ‘SNL 40’ celebration
CLIP 06/03/21
‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor talks about what’s ahead for the duke
CLIP 06/03/21
Princess Diana remembered as her wedding gown goes on display
CLIP 06/03/21
Queen to meet with President Biden and Jill Biden during their UK trip
CLIP 06/03/21
Summer camp staff show off their skills in video welcoming campers
CLIP 06/03/21
State lawmakers seek to limit authority of public health officials
CLIP 06/03/21
Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says he’ll retire after 1 more season
CLIP 06/03/21
AMC stock price nearly doubles in a single day
CLIP 06/03/21
Home of Kentucky Derby bans Bob Baffert after Medina Spirit fails 2nd drug test
CLIP 06/03/21
Massive Mexican sinkhole threatens to swallow an entire house
CLIP 06/03/21
Dallas high school valedictorian scraps speech to talk about abortion bill
CLIP 06/03/21
TODAY’s Headlines: June 3, 2021
CLIP 06/03/21
Netanyahu is on the verge of being ousted in Israel
CLIP 06/03/21
Biden announces ‘national month of action’ to get more Americans vaccinated
CLIP 06/03/21
Sneak a peek at the 'Immersive Van Gogh' 3D exhibit
CLIP 06/02/21
Finding love: How 1 woman found her match later in life
CLIP 06/02/21
Girl has hilarious reason for morbid 'Lion King' birthday cake
CLIP 06/02/21
Scars, dull hair, dry skin: Helpful products to help you look your best
CLIP 06/02/21
Make Marcela Valladolid’s shrimp tacos
CLIP 06/02/21
Kate Winslet refused edit of belly in 'Mare of Easttown' sex scene
CLIP 06/02/21
See the hottest trends in swimwear
CLIP 06/02/21
Dick Van Dyke on his iconic roles and new honor
CLIP 06/02/21
Dylan Dreyer reveals she has chosen a name for baby No. 3
CLIP 06/02/21
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her plans to adopt
CLIP 06/02/21
Jennifer Aniston shares photos from ‘Friends’ reunion on Instagram
CLIP 06/02/21
‘Karen’ plunges in popularity as name for baby girls
CLIP 06/02/21
Naomi Osaki’s decision to drop out of French Open roils world of sports
CLIP 06/02/21
Shooting in Los Angeles fire station leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
CLIP 06/02/21
Transparent ‘Sky Pool’ suspends swimmers high over London
CLIP 06/02/21
University cancels student debt for 2020 and 2021 graduates
CLIP 06/02/21
New York City reports no COVID-19 deaths for the first time since July
CLIP 06/02/21
Miami manhunt intensifies amid new shooting video
CLIP 06/02/21
President Biden marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre
CLIP 06/02/21
How to pick the perfect sunglasses for your face shape
CLIP 06/01/21
Gut health: Best foods for a well-balanced belly
CLIP 06/01/21
Cal Ripken Jr. announces MLB’s first Lou Gehrig’s day
CLIP 06/01/21
Meet the 7-year-old journalist Emmy Eaton
CLIP 06/01/21
Angelica Ross talks about final season of ‘Pose’
CLIP 06/01/21
Chef Ryan Scott and his daughter Olive help Dylan and Calvin make muffins
CLIP 06/01/21
Pride celebrations return across the country after the pandemic
CLIP 06/01/21
Dolly Parton says she sleeps in her makeup
CLIP 06/01/21
Amy Schumer’s husband wishes her happy birthday with sassy message on cake
CLIP 06/01/21
See this little girl’s very convincing reason she won’t help her dad clean
CLIP 06/01/21
How Camp Corral is changing the lives of military heroes’ children
CLIP 05/31/21
Hoda and Jenna revisit 2 of their favorite stories
CLIP 05/31/21
Make Sunny Anderson’s easy grilled chicken bites
CLIP 05/31/21
Hoda and Jenna play a guessing game about US landmarks
CLIP 05/31/21
Grill up the perfect ribs with Phil ‘The Grill’ Johnson
CLIP 05/31/21
Watch the US Army Field Band perform ‘America the Beautiful’
CLIP 05/31/21
Grill Dads serve up caprese chicken and rib-eye steak
CLIP 05/31/21
Memorial Day deals: Mattresses, appliances, clothes, beauty
CLIP 05/31/21
Blake Lively shows off surprising talent as … a ketchup artist
CLIP 05/31/21
Conan O’Brien tells Obama his son had a ‘meltdown’ before meeting him
CLIP 05/31/21
HBO Max crashes ahead of ‘Mare of Easttown’ finale
CLIP 05/31/21
Sisters on opposite coasts have emotional reunion after 18 months apart
CLIP 05/31/21
Climbers hit new record scaling Mount Everest
CLIP 05/31/21
Memorial Day travel: Record crowds at airports, on roads
CLIP 05/31/21
Texas Democrats stage walkout over voting bill
CLIP 05/31/21
Memorial Day weather: Rain easing up along East Coast
CLIP 05/31/21
Where did the coronavirus come from? Questions remain
CLIP 05/30/21
Remembering beloved children’s book author Eric Carle, who died at 91
CLIP 05/30/21
Shooting at Miami banquet hall kills at least 2, injures over 20
CLIP 05/30/21
Chuck Todd on likelihood of Jan. 6 probe passing in second vote
CLIP 05/30/21
Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis reflect on surviving Tulsa Race Massacre
CLIP 05/30/21
Memorial Day weekend brings signs of reopened America
CLIP 05/30/21
Investigators find arsenal at San Jose shooting suspect’s home
CLIP 05/29/21
Memorial Day weekend weather: Where the rain might linger
CLIP 05/29/21
‘The Crime of the Century’ documentary investigates opioid epidemic
CLIP 05/28/21
Hoda and Jenna play summer-themed guessing game with Donna Farizan
CLIP 05/28/21
Hoda and Jenna get a special tour of Bangkok, Thailand
CLIP 05/28/21
David Duchovny talks about ‘The Reservoir’
CLIP 05/28/21
Hoda and Jenna surprise call a fan in Florida
CLIP 05/28/21
Joy Bauer makes fajita burgers
CLIP 05/28/21
What to watch over Memorial Day Weekend
CLIP 05/28/21
Steve Kornacki discusses favorites to win 2021 Indianapolis 500
CLIP 05/28/21
Tips for booking last-minute travel this Memorial Day Weekend
CLIP 05/28/21
How to travel safely during Memorial Day Weekend
CLIP 05/28/21
Indianapolis families take over My TODAY Plaza
CLIP 05/28/21
Kevin Hart tells Willie Geist about his new Netflix movie ‘Fatherhood’
CLIP 05/28/21
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood guest-host ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’
CLIP 05/28/21
Ted Danson reveals what he hears most often from fans
CLIP 05/28/21
Officials release photo of suspect vehicle in boy’s road-rage death
CLIP 05/28/21
Caught on camera: Convicted felon jumps off balcony in escape attempt
CLIP 05/28/21
Tiger Woods calls his recovery more painful than anything he’s ever experienced
CLIP 05/28/21
How to stay safe at the beach this Memorial Day weekend
CLIP 05/28/21
Memorial Day weekend will be unusually cool and wet
CLIP 05/28/21
Russian hackers launch wave of overnight attacks
CLIP 05/28/21
Meet 78-year-old college graduate who persevered to achieve her goal
CLIP 05/27/21
Hoda and Jenna celebrate the class of 2021
CLIP 05/27/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.