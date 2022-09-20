EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S2022 E226 09/20/22
Today - 9/20/22
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
NRS2022 E226 73 min News and Information Daytime Full Episode
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Available until 09/23/22
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
- Mariska Hargitay, Mehcad Brooks reveal story behind ‘Law & Order’ set picsCLIP 09/21/22
- Try easy recipes for flautas de pollo, chili-lime chips, guacamoleCLIP 09/21/22
- Solea Pfeiffer, Joshua Boone talk starring in ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’CLIP 09/21/22
- Tyler Perry on why he offered Meghan and Harry to live in his homeCLIP 09/21/22
- Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila says she looks better in makeupCLIP 09/21/22
- Lebron James shocks fans with new shaved-head look: See the picCLIP 09/21/22
- 6 beauty products to kickstart your fall morning routineCLIP 09/21/22
- Donny Osmond talks Vegas show, inspiration behind 66th albumCLIP 09/21/22
- Oprah Winfrey, Director Reginald Hudlin & Sidney Poitier's Daughters on Documentary 'Sidney'CLIP 09/21/22
- 3 women share their stories of starting passion-driven businessesCLIP 09/21/22
- Malala Yousafzai on her life's work to help girls around the worldCLIP 09/21/22
- Nashville teachers put focus on letting kids express their feelingsCLIP 09/21/22
- Oprah Winfrey shares story of meeting her hero Sidney PoitierCLIP 09/21/22
- Reader’s Digest reveals its picks for the ‘Nicest Places in America’CLIP 09/21/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sep. 21, 2022CLIP 09/21/22
- Tyler Perry on directing drama film he wrote 27 years agoCLIP 09/21/22
- Golfers Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott preview the President’s CupCLIP 09/21/22
- ‘Top Gun’ star Miles Teller to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ premiereCLIP 09/21/22
- Man arresting for writing profanities on Washington MonumentCLIP 09/21/22
- Health panel advises routine anxiety screenings for those under 65CLIP 09/21/22
- Baby hilariously gives sister death stare for touching birthday cakeCLIP 09/21/22
- How to prepare for the active flu season experts are predictingCLIP 09/21/22
- Texas school implements no-phone policy with mixed reactionsCLIP 09/21/22
- Special master presses Trump to prove his declassification claimsCLIP 09/21/22
- New interest rate hike expected as Fed battles rising inflationCLIP 09/21/22
- Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard file lawsuit against DeSantisCLIP 09/21/22
- Hurricane Fiona intensifies, carves deadly path through CaribbeanCLIP 09/21/22
- Biden to address Putin’s nuclear threats at UN General AssemblyCLIP 09/21/22
- Putin warns threat of nuclear retaliation against West is ‘not a bluff’CLIP 09/21/22
- Mariska Hargitay on addressing Olivia Benson’s trauma in ‘SVU’ Season 24CLIP 09/20/22
- Samah Dada explores low-waste cooking and shopping | #How to Eat PlantsCLIP 09/20/22
- Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke on how they relate to ‘Do Revenge’CLIP 09/20/22
- Tips for setting boundaries with kids when it comes to their phonesCLIP 09/20/22
- Is there a ‘right age’ to give your child a phone?CLIP 09/20/22
- Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New OrleansCLIP 09/20/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sep. 20, 2022CLIP 09/20/22
- Jennifer Lopez talks new venture to support Latina entrepreneursCLIP 09/20/22
- Ryan Eggold talks fifth and final season of ‘New Amsterdam’CLIP 09/20/22
- Bobby Moynihan talks new book 'Not All Sheep Are Boring!'CLIP 09/20/22
- First look at ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’CLIP 09/20/22
- What's behind the booming business of medical spas?CLIP 09/20/22
- Billy Eichner, Luke MacFarlane talk new romantic comedy ‘Bros’CLIP 09/20/22
- Chris Redd becomes latest cast member to announce exit from ‘SNL’CLIP 09/20/22
- Kelly Clarkson joins Hollywood Walk of Fame with ‘Idol’ judgesCLIP 09/20/22
- Jon Hamm knew Paul Rudd when he was just a Bar Mitzvah DJCLIP 09/20/22
- Sheryl Lee Ralph opens up about her iconic Emmy Awards speechCLIP 09/20/22
- Judge throws out Adnan Syed murder conviction in ‘Serial’ caseCLIP 09/20/22
- Sherri Papini sentenced for faking her own 2016 kidnappingCLIP 09/20/22
- Has tipping reached a tipping point? Whom to tip and whom to skipCLIP 09/20/22
- American released from Afghanistan in prisoner swapCLIP 09/20/22
- Biden leaves door open to not running for reelectionCLIP 09/20/22
- Investigation launched into DeSantis' flights carrying migrantsCLIP 09/20/22
- Hurricane Fiona intensifies to category 3, devastates Puerto RicoCLIP 09/20/22
- Exclusive Preview: NBC News goes inside the emergency zone in the Peruvian AmazonCLIP 09/19/22
- Raakhee Mirchandani shares traditions, foods to celebrate DiwaliCLIP 09/19/22
- Celebrity makeup artist shares 4 must-try looks for the fallCLIP 09/19/22
- Karamo Brown answers parenting and relationship questionsCLIP 09/19/22
- Karamo Brown says ‘Queer Eye’ helped heal relationship with dadCLIP 09/19/22
- Minnesota family celebrates Grandparent’s Day with Sunday Mugs!CLIP 09/18/22
- Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 104CLIP 09/18/22
- Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal rolesCLIP 09/18/22
- Ana de Armas on her rise to stardom, portraying Marilyn MonroeCLIP 09/18/22
- Can Ukraine’s recent liberations lead to a turning point in the war?CLIP 09/18/22
- Tropical Storm Fiona expected to build into category 1 hurricaneCLIP 09/18/22
- Typhoon remnants flood Alaska, knock homes off foundationsCLIP 09/18/22
- How US’s special relationship with UK will evolve with King CharlesCLIP 09/18/22
- Ana De Armas talks transforming into Marilyn Monroe for ‘Blonde’CLIP 09/17/22
- ‘Saturday Night Live’ reveals 4 new cast members for 48th seasonCLIP 09/17/22
- How parents returning to office can balance family time with kidsCLIP 09/17/22
- Capitol rioter sentenced to five years in federal prisonCLIP 09/17/22
- College football ticket prices soar due to rising demand and inflationCLIP 09/17/22
- 21 years after 9/11 – US Army faces big recruiting shortageCLIP 09/17/22
- Biden condemns DeSantis for shipping migrants out of FloridaCLIP 09/17/22
- Massive fire engulfs 42-story skyscraper in ChinaCLIP 09/17/22
- Sarah Sanders announces she's 'cancer-free' after thyroid surgeryCLIP 09/17/22
- Alaska braces for storm that could be the strongest in a decadeCLIP 09/17/22
- Biden meets with the families of Brittney Griner, Paul WhelanCLIP 09/17/22
- Mass civilian graves lead to war crime investigations in UkraineCLIP 09/17/22
- Puerto Rico braces for flooding, power outages from Storm FionaCLIP 09/17/22
- Omarion talks how he chooses joy through adversityCLIP 09/16/22
- Shop these must-have items from Allure’s Best of Beauty picksCLIP 09/16/22
- LeAnn Rimes talks 17th album ‘god’s work’CLIP 09/16/22
- Tyler Cameron tackles dating dilemmas from TODAY viewersCLIP 09/16/22
- Little Big Town talks staying true to their roots 20 years laterCLIP 09/16/22
- Ken Burns, Lynn Novick on new documentary about HolocaustCLIP 09/16/22
- Keith Morrison shares details of 'Dateline' season premiereCLIP 09/16/22
- 100 days until Christmas: How buy gifts while on a tight budgetCLIP 09/16/22
- Little Big Town on how new album ‘Mr. Sun’ is about better daysCLIP 09/16/22
- Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10MCLIP 09/16/22
- Why Visa and Mastercard will begin tracking gun purchasesCLIP 09/16/22
- Tennis legend Roger Federer announces his retirementCLIP 09/16/22
- Savannah Guthrie reacts to ‘class act’ Roger Federer’s retirementCLIP 09/16/22
- What you need to know about traveling for business post-lockdownCLIP 09/16/22
- Lightning strikes student rowing team practicing on an Orlando lakeCLIP 09/16/22
- Mississippi Gov. announces Jackson tap water is clean and safeCLIP 09/16/22
- Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona’s timing and impact zonesCLIP 09/16/22
- Biden to meet with families of Brittney Griner, Paul WhelanCLIP 09/16/22
- Zelenskyy announces mass grave uncovered in recaptured cityCLIP 09/16/22
- Trump warns of problems like 'we've never seen' if he's indictedCLIP 09/16/22
- Migrants caught in border-battle crossfire in Martha’s VineyardCLIP 09/16/22
