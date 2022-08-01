EXPIRING
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S2022 E18108/01/22
Today - 8/1/22
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
NRS2022 E181 74 minNews and Information Daytime Full Episode
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Available until 08/04/22
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
- Jamie Ford talks inspiration for ‘The Many Daughters of Afong Moy’CLIP 08/02/22
- 3 summer trends to enhance your natural beautyCLIP 08/02/22
- Joel McHale talks new cooking competition show ‘Celebrity Beef’CLIP 08/02/22
- See Joel McHale hilariously roast Hoda and Jenna segmentsCLIP 08/02/22
- Jenna Bush Hager’s production company to adapt first book for TVCLIP 08/02/22
- No-bake orange cream pie, vegan birthday cake: Get the recipes!CLIP 08/02/22
- Here's what to watch in August 2022CLIP 08/02/22
- Try these mood-boosting products to brighten your dayCLIP 08/02/22
- Patton Oswalt, James Morosini reveal true story of ‘I Love My Dad’CLIP 08/02/22
- Flirt-ual reality: How people are dating in the MetaverseCLIP 08/02/22
- Dylan Dreyer receives adorable birthday message from her sons!CLIP 08/02/22
- Jeweled biryani rice salad, grilled corn chaat: Get the recipes!CLIP 08/02/22
- Stress-free camping essentials: Pop-up tent, portable stove, moreCLIP 08/02/22
- Bob Odenkirk: I’ve never had a role like in ‘Better Call Saul’CLIP 08/02/22
- Jenna Bush Hager announces August book club pickCLIP 08/02/22
- Angelina Jolie breaks out the Electric Slide at daughter’s collegeCLIP 08/02/22
- Get a tour of the metaverse retail experienceCLIP 08/02/22
- Kansas to be 1st state to test abortion rights since Roe overturnedCLIP 08/02/22
- How could Al Qaeda respond after US kills top leader?CLIP 08/02/22
- Not lovin' it: Airline passenger fined for undeclared Egg McMuffinsCLIP 08/02/22
- Interest rate hike hacks: What you can do to save money todayCLIP 08/02/22
- Small plane makes emergency landing without one of its pilotsCLIP 08/02/22
- Man tries to get bear to leave his kitchen: ‘Get out of here!’CLIP 08/02/22
- California, Illinois declare monkeypox health emergenciesCLIP 08/02/22
- Jan. 6 rioter receives longest prison sentence yet for role in attackCLIP 08/02/22
- Humpback whale breaches near several boats in Boston HarborCLIP 08/02/22
- Following Kentucky floods, it’s a race to help stranded survivorsCLIP 08/02/22
- Nancy Pelosi expected to arrive in Taiwan despite China's warningsCLIP 08/02/22
- WH Security Adviser details mission to track down Al Qaeda leaderCLIP 08/02/22
- Al Qaeda leader, key figure in 9/11 attacks, killed in US drone strikeCLIP 08/02/22
- PopStart Plus: Nostalgic Summer MoviesCLIP 08/01/22
- Life’s A Beach: TODAY fan plays trivia to win tropical getawayCLIP 08/01/22
- How to exercise your whole body without any equipmentCLIP 08/01/22
- How one woman created a space for fostering lasting friendshipsCLIP 08/01/22
- Iyanla Vanzant talks new podcast ‘The R Spot,' finding courageCLIP 08/01/22
- Watch Jenna’s kids reunite when Mila returns from summer campCLIP 08/01/22
- What to read in August, according to a bestselling authorCLIP 08/01/22
- Start TODAY: How to make modifications for upper-body workoutsCLIP 08/01/22
- Try these problem-solving products made by mothersCLIP 08/01/22
- Author shares the ‘code’ he developed to help people find purposeCLIP 08/01/22
- What to buy (and not buy) in AugustCLIP 08/01/22
- Start TODAY in August: Try this full-body workoutCLIP 08/01/22
- TODAY bestsellers: Measuring cube, drink dispensers, moreCLIP 08/01/22
- Get an early start on booking your holiday travel with these dealsCLIP 08/01/22
- Beyoncé’s new album ‘Renaissance’ is already breaking recordsCLIP 08/01/22
- What is the Metaverse? Get a look at the internet’s next big frontierCLIP 08/01/22
- Trailblazing ‘Star Trek’ actor Nichelle Nichols dies at 89CLIP 08/01/22
- Will we ever know who won the $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot?CLIP 08/01/22
- Happy birthday, George Jetson! Fans point out he was born in 2022CLIP 08/01/22
- How Amazon plans to bring your local mall to your front doorCLIP 08/01/22
- FAA to let public weigh in on airplane seat sizesCLIP 08/01/22
- First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port of OdesaCLIP 08/01/22
- Biden back in isolation after rebound case of COVID-19CLIP 08/01/22
- Nancy Pelosi travels to Asia: Will she visit Taiwan?CLIP 08/01/22
- Risk of flash flooding continues in KentuckyCLIP 08/01/22
- California wildfire becomes state’s largest this yearCLIP 08/01/22
- Kentucky floods: As water recedes, death toll likely to riseCLIP 08/01/22
- Cancer survivor snaps Sunday Mug Shot before cycling 500 milesCLIP 07/31/22
- See a little girl’s dream come true after she makes the softball teamCLIP 07/31/22
- Dr. James Lovelock, scientist who created Gaia theory, dies at 103CLIP 07/31/22
- How ‘Beep Baseball’ helps the visually impaired play ballCLIP 07/31/22
- Kevin Bacon talks ‘They/Them’ thriller, lasting effect of ‘Footloose’CLIP 07/31/22
- Mega Millions officials still don’t know identity of Illinois winnerCLIP 07/31/22
- California firefighters now battling two major wildfires in the stateCLIP 07/31/22
- COVID-19 concerns seem to fade while the virus continues to spreadCLIP 07/31/22
- Zelenskyy urges residents to evacuate eastern part of UkraineCLIP 07/31/22
- Are the Democrats working enough to counter inflation worries?CLIP 07/31/22
- Biden tests positive for COVID-19 after Paxlovid reboundCLIP 07/31/22
- Death toll rises in Kentucky floods as search efforts continueCLIP 07/31/22
- Joe Fryer surprises Peter Alexander with hilarious birthday giftsCLIP 07/30/22
- Jason Mamoa seems to reveal Ben Affleck returning as BatmanCLIP 07/30/22
- Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ already hits number 1 in 100 countriesCLIP 07/30/22
- Dolphins rescued from Ukrainian warzone find new homeCLIP 07/30/22
- What you should do immediately after winning the lotteryCLIP 07/30/22
- Man falls from plane before it makes emergency landingCLIP 07/30/22
- Oil companies announce record profits amid soaring energy pricesCLIP 07/30/22
- Pope Francis hints at possible retirementCLIP 07/30/22
- Saturday TODAY honors Pete WilliamsCLIP 07/30/22
- Will Smith offers new apology to Chris Rock for Oscars slapCLIP 07/30/22
- Space debris of Chinese rocket set to crash back to EarthCLIP 07/30/22
- New York declares state of emergency over spread of monkeypoxCLIP 07/30/22
- House votes to pass assault weapons banCLIP 07/30/22
- Mega Millions jackpot: Did anyone win the $1.28 billion payout?CLIP 07/30/22
- Hoda and Jenna play Summer Showdown with mom-daughter duoCLIP 07/29/22
- Inside the 50-year-old camp for children with special needsCLIP 07/29/22
- Retta talks hosting ‘Ugliest House in America,’ recent trip to ItalyCLIP 07/29/22
- Major texting news! Check out 5 new emoji coming this fallCLIP 07/29/22
- Mila writes from camp asking if mom Jenna is friends with Cardi BCLIP 07/29/22
- Watch Hoda and Jenna put their beauty tool knowledge to the testCLIP 07/29/22
- Jill Martin on why shopping with stepdaughter was so meaningfulCLIP 07/29/22
- Try Joy Bauer’s shrimp and mango summer roll recipesCLIP 07/29/22
- Tips for organizing your tech products and reducing clutterCLIP 07/29/22
- Zoey Deutch talks new movie ‘Not Okay’ (while recording a TikTok)CLIP 07/29/22
- Dennis Basso on his passion for fashion, reign in the industryCLIP 07/29/22
- Everything you need to know about beach etiquetteCLIP 07/29/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: July 29, 2022CLIP 07/29/22
- Make this no-cook tomato sauce to beat the summer heatCLIP 07/29/22
- Pete Williams retires: TODAY toasts the NBC News legendCLIP 07/29/22
- New ‘Peanuts’ special tackles back-to-school anxietiesCLIP 07/29/22
- Shark attack survivors share their stories, offer advice to swimmersCLIP 07/29/22
