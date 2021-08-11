EXPIRING
S2021 E18508/11/21
Today - 8/11/21
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Available until 08/14/21
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
S2021 E18571 minFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
- TODAY in 30 – August 12: One-on-one with Dr. Fauci, incoming NY governor exclusiveCLIP 08/12/21
- Willie Geist and Jenna Bush Hager watch Jay Leno hang out on the nose of a plane midairCLIP 08/12/21
- Shop All Day: Accessories for all: Must-have Items for the entire familyCLIP 08/12/21
- Terry Crews talks ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ ending and getting a Hollywood starCLIP 08/12/21
- Best true crime shows, books and podcasts to check out nowCLIP 08/12/21
- Jenna and Willie check out Ikea’s candle that smells like meatballsCLIP 08/12/21
- Dax Shepard remembers meeting Al Roker on TODAY plaza 17 years agoCLIP 08/12/21
- Space Olympics! Astronauts create their own version of the GamesCLIP 08/12/21
- Garrett Hedlund talks ‘Modern Love’ and parenthood with Emma RobertsCLIP 08/12/21
- Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard on ‘Family Game Fight’ and giving their kids ‘foot smell testsCLIP 08/12/21
- New accessories at the most affordable pricesCLIP 08/12/21
- Consumer Confidential: How to shop smart while still savingCLIP 08/12/21
- What to know about a potential booster shot for COVID-19CLIP 08/12/21
- How to get your home organized for the start of schoolCLIP 08/12/21
- Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard talk about their new show ‘Family Game Fight!’CLIP 08/12/21
- As inflation increases, what should you buy now?CLIP 08/12/21
- Slice of Princess Diana’s wedding cake sells for over $2500CLIP 08/12/21
- Jay Leno climbs out of the nose of a moving plane in midairCLIP 08/12/21
- Beanie Feldstein will star in Broadway revival of ‘Funny Girl’CLIP 08/12/21
- Dolly Parton teams up with James Patterson on new novelCLIP 08/12/21
- ‘Field of Dreams’ town prepares to host its 1st Major League Baseball gameCLIP 08/12/21
- ‘Jeopardy!’ fans divided over new hosts Mike Richards and Mayim BialikCLIP 08/12/21
- Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talks to TODAYCLIP 08/12/21
- Kathy Hochul says she will run for New York governorCLIP 08/12/21
- New census data expected to show America is becoming more diverseCLIP 08/12/21
- Kathy Hochul, New York’s incoming governor, moves into the spotlightCLIP 08/12/21
- Wildfires scorch more than a dozen Western statesCLIP 08/12/21
- Dangerous heat wave bakes much of the USCLIP 08/12/21
- Prices soar across the US as inflation takes a jumpCLIP 08/12/21
- Dr. Fauci: Booster vaccine shots are ‘inevitable’CLIP 08/12/21
- FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromisedCLIP 08/12/21
- Willie Geist and Jenna Bush Hager talk about their summer plansCLIP 08/11/21
- Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard pause TODAY interview after daughter interruptsCLIP 08/11/21
- Jenna and Willie team up with 2 fans for a summer showdownCLIP 08/11/21
- Tips to live a more fulfilling lifeCLIP 08/11/21
- Summer games you can play at homeCLIP 08/11/21
- Al, Dylan and Sheinelle answer burning questions from TODAY fansCLIP 08/11/21
- Kitchen conundrums: How far ahead can I prep garlic before cooking?CLIP 08/11/21
- Broadway is back! Sara Bareilles talks ‘Waitress’ returning next monthCLIP 08/11/21
- Beyoncé appears on cover of Harper’s BazaarCLIP 08/11/21
- The ‘best meteor shower of the year’ is underwayCLIP 08/11/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Aug. 11, 2021CLIP 08/11/21
- Make cheeseburger pasta, a quick and easy comfort mealCLIP 08/11/21
- Fashion finds for late summer and late fall: Comfy is the new chicCLIP 08/11/21
- Barbra Streisand reveals Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis wanted to edit her memoirCLIP 08/11/21
- Christina Applegate receives outpouring of support after multiple sclerosis diagnosisCLIP 08/11/21
- Christina Applegate’s MS prognosis is difficult to predict, doctor saysCLIP 08/11/21
- Pizza is delivered to astronauts aboard space stationCLIP 08/11/21
- Lawsuit against Prince Andrew spurs more fallout as Virginia Giuffre’s attorney speaks outCLIP 08/11/21
- Fake vaccine cards prompt growing alarm from officialsCLIP 08/11/21
- Texas Democrats who fled state could be arrested and brought backCLIP 08/11/21
- Nearly 600 wildfires rage across GreeceCLIP 08/11/21
- Taliban advances in Afghanistan as women fear life under new regimeCLIP 08/11/21
- How bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Senate could affect youCLIP 08/11/21
- COVID-19 protocols for schoolchildren debated as case numbers trend upwardCLIP 08/11/21
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment scandalCLIP 08/11/21
- Dangerous heat prevails across US as Tropical Storm Fred threatens SouthCLIP 08/11/21
- Sheinelle Jones shares the moment a first-time concert fan meets Garth BrooksCLIP 08/10/21
- The TODAY plaza gets wet with this ping-pong gameCLIP 08/10/21
- TODAY surprises two fans with their loved onesCLIP 08/10/21
- Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer and her son make a mango saladCLIP 08/10/21
- Beat the heat with these icy treatsCLIP 08/10/21
- What parents should know about COVID-19 and back to schoolCLIP 08/10/21
- Steals & Deals on beauty products: Mud mask, heated brush, moreCLIP 08/10/21
- Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker visit small businesses in upstate New YorkCLIP 08/10/21
- Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosisCLIP 08/10/21
- Allyson Felix shares a look at her sweet family reunion after TokyoCLIP 08/10/21
- Britney Spears’ request to expedite hearing is denied by judgeCLIP 08/10/21
- Real estate heir Robert Durst testifies in his own murder trialCLIP 08/10/21
- China’s wandering elephants may finally be headed homeCLIP 08/10/21
- ‘Jeopardy!’ host frontrunner defends himself against discrimination allegationsCLIP 08/10/21
- Prince Andrew sued for alleged sex abuse by Epstein accuser Virginia GiuffreCLIP 08/10/21
- Dangerous heat, humidity set to assail millions across US this weekCLIP 08/10/21
- Miami condo evacuated over safety concernsCLIP 08/10/21
- More schools may shut down this year than last due to COVID-19, doctor saysCLIP 08/10/21
- Impact of COVID-19 on children raises growing fears as more schools openCLIP 08/10/21
- Jenna Bush Hager brings the beach to the Big AppleCLIP 08/09/21
- The 5-minute workout you need to get in shapeCLIP 08/09/21
- Jenna and Michelle Buteau play charades with fans on the plazaCLIP 08/09/21
- Bucket-list trips to take before summer is overCLIP 08/09/21
- Why aren’t celebs bathing? Jenna and Michelle Buteau discussCLIP 08/09/21
- How to make a delicious vegetable lasagnaCLIP 08/09/21
- Rose Byrne goes back to the ‘80s for ‘Physical’CLIP 08/09/21
- The Human Library creates a new kind of reading experienceCLIP 08/09/21
- See the gifts Craig brought back from Tokyo OlympicsCLIP 08/09/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (plus a 107th and a 75th anniversary!): Aug. 9, 2021CLIP 08/09/21
- Summer recipes for peaches, plums and cherriesCLIP 08/09/21
- Summer skin care myths: Do you need to wear sunscreen indoors?CLIP 08/09/21
- Chris Noth shares photo from set of ‘Sex and the City’ rebootCLIP 08/09/21
- Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson will host all-star comedy show in New YorkCLIP 08/09/21
- Markie Post of ‘Night Court’ remembered after her death at age 70CLIP 08/09/21
- Taliban seize 3 Afghan cities amid US troop withdrawalCLIP 08/09/21
- Untold details about Princess Diana’s life revealed in new documentaryCLIP 08/09/21
- US women dominated Tokyo Olympics with historic winsCLIP 08/09/21
- 12-year-old girl is latest victim of shark attackCLIP 08/09/21
- Nebraska storm traps 3 people in an elevator full of waterCLIP 08/09/21
- Top aide to Gov. Cuomo resignsCLIP 08/09/21
- Canadian border reopens to vaccinated AmericansCLIP 08/09/21
- Coronavirus cases are breaking daily records againCLIP 08/09/21
- Sunday TODAY digital producer takes mug shot during surprise proposal trip to FranceCLIP 08/08/21
