S2022 E16207/08/22
Today - 7/8/22
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
S2022 E16273 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
- How the hilarious ‘Gentleminions’ trend got started on TikTokCLIP 07/09/22
- Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have officially tied the knotCLIP 07/09/22
- ‘Sopranos’ star Tony Sirico diesCLIP 07/09/22
- How to stay safe from lightning strikes this summerCLIP 07/09/22
- Paul Rudd surprises boy whose classmates wouldn't sign yearbookCLIP 07/09/22
- COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 statesCLIP 07/09/22
- How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditationCLIP 07/09/22
- Mom turns loss of her child into mission to help other parentsCLIP 07/09/22
- Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy TwitterCLIP 07/09/22
- Watch: Plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highwayCLIP 07/09/22
- Massive wildfire endangers Yosemite’s giant sequoia treesCLIP 07/09/22
- Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion accessCLIP 07/09/22
- What can the Jan. 6 committee learn from Pat Cipollone?CLIP 07/09/22
- Pat Cipollone gives private testimony in front of Jan. 6 committeeCLIP 07/09/22
- Brittney Griner’s wife makes urgent plea for her releaseCLIP 07/09/22
- Homemade shotgun used to assassinate Shinzo Abe, Japanese police sayCLIP 07/09/22
- From 2019: Actor Tony Sirico speaks on auditioning for ‘The Sopranos’CLIP 07/08/22
- What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your listCLIP 07/08/22
- Lola Tung on her breakout role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’CLIP 07/08/22
- Charlie Puth on deciding what songs to keep, give to other artistsCLIP 07/08/22
- Charlie Puth fan saves the day after recovering his lost ringCLIP 07/08/22
- Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’CLIP 07/08/22
- Rebel Wilson embraces self-love after gaining weight on vacationCLIP 07/08/22
- Here’s the real reason Michelle Collins moved to EuropeCLIP 07/08/22
- Try Joy Bauer’s peach and pineapple salads featuring grilled fruitCLIP 07/08/22
- Make these swaps at the grocery store to shave off dollars your billCLIP 07/08/22
- Raiders hire first Black female team president in NFL HistoryCLIP 07/08/22
- Charlie Puth discusses process of making his new album on TikTokCLIP 07/08/22
- Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurshipCLIP 07/08/22
- Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, sit down for 2nd season of ‘Hart to Heart’CLIP 07/08/22
- 'Top Gun 3'? Miles Teller confirms 'conversations' with Tom CruiseCLIP 07/08/22
- After months of record highs, gas prices finally start to go downCLIP 07/08/22
- Man avoids getting soaked with masterful jump (and a little help)CLIP 07/08/22
- White House, Washington watch for key jobs report on FridayCLIP 07/08/22
- Biden to sign executive order protecting access to abortionCLIP 07/08/22
- Remembering James Caan, ‘Godfather’ actor dies at 82CLIP 07/08/22
- Love triangle killing: Aliases, fake passports and plastic surgeryCLIP 07/08/22
- US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreakCLIP 07/08/22
- Derek Chauvin sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rightsCLIP 07/08/22
- Dangerously high heat expected across Southeast on FridayCLIP 07/08/22
- 99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon FridayCLIP 07/08/22
- Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe among Medal of Freedom recipientsCLIP 07/08/22
- Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian courtCLIP 07/08/22
- Successors line up to replace British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonCLIP 07/08/22
- Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new videoCLIP 07/08/22
- Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated at campaign eventCLIP 07/08/22
- Jessica Alba talks about the future of her beauty company, HonestCLIP 07/08/22
- Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, moreCLIP 07/07/22
- Getting ‘hangry’ is a real feeling, new study showsCLIP 07/07/22
- Macy Gray: ‘I’ve learned a lot’ after controversial LBGTQ commentsCLIP 07/07/22
- Gardening expert shares how to keep plants watered, control pestsCLIP 07/07/22
- Bobbie’s Best: 5 products that will save your summerCLIP 07/07/22
- Michelle Collins shares how she tracked down her stolen purseCLIP 07/07/22
- Author Daniel Silva shares must-read books for JulyCLIP 07/07/22
- ‘A Strange Loop’ playwright and star talk onstage representationCLIP 07/07/22
- Behind the ‘bananas’ baseball league pitching up new ideasCLIP 07/07/22
- Put your knowledge to the test with summertime fact or fictionCLIP 07/07/22
- Doctor answers your top COVID-19, omicron variant questionsCLIP 07/07/22
- Indian cooking made easy: Saffron chicken and fried lotus rootCLIP 07/07/22
- Georgia Guidestones monument destroyed in predawn bombingCLIP 07/07/22
- List of must-see summer blockbusters for everyone in the familyCLIP 07/07/22
- New omicron variant BA.5 accounts for 54% of US casesCLIP 07/07/22
- Simple solutions to maximize your money, budget for summerCLIP 07/07/22
- Pat Cipollone, former Trump counsel, to testify before Jan. 6 panelCLIP 07/07/22
- Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged! See Valerie Bertinelli’s reactionCLIP 07/07/22
- Kim Kardashian, more A-listers rock the Balenciaga runwayCLIP 07/07/22
- See Viola Davis in first trailer for ‘The Woman King’CLIP 07/07/22
- Watch Margot Robbie, Christian Bale in ‘Amsterdam’ trailerCLIP 07/07/22
- Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depressionCLIP 07/07/22
- FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spiesCLIP 07/07/22
- Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime MinisterCLIP 07/07/22
- Shoppers perplexed by new generous return and refund processCLIP 07/07/22
- $2.8M raised for Aiden McCarthy, child orphaned in Highland ParkCLIP 07/07/22
- See the sky turn green in South Dakota during derecho stormCLIP 07/07/22
- Brittney Griner's friends and family pressure White House for actionCLIP 07/07/22
- Officer missed chance to fire at Uvalde gunman, new report saysCLIP 07/07/22
- Could Highland Park suspected gunman's father face charges?CLIP 07/07/22
- Suspected Highland Park gunman confesses plot for 2nd attackCLIP 07/07/22
- Boris Johnson to resign amid political turmoil, multitude of scandalsCLIP 07/07/22
- Here’s why this Wisconsin couple offers a $0 menu at their cafeCLIP 07/06/22
- Try these hot new takes on 90s fashion trendsCLIP 07/06/22
- Rihanna becomes youngest female self-made billionaire at 34CLIP 07/06/22
- Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music on celebrating humanity in musicCLIP 07/06/22
- Here are the hottest movies to see in the theater this JulyCLIP 07/06/22
- Tanya Taylor on starting her own brand, coloring outside the linesCLIP 07/06/22
- Kate Middleton takes portrait of Camilla for her 75th birthdayCLIP 07/06/22
- How to save on home rentals in this real estate marketCLIP 07/06/22
- Try these top 10 healthy snacks chosen by dietitiansCLIP 07/06/22
- 5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your homeCLIP 07/06/22
- Jeff Bridges and Will Arnett bond over TODAY prom photoCLIP 07/06/22
- ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dadCLIP 07/06/22
- President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of HonorCLIP 07/06/22
- NBC’s Garrett Haake welcomes baby girl with wife Allison!CLIP 07/06/22
- How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergencyCLIP 07/06/22
- See Will Swenson transform into Neil Diamond for new musicalCLIP 07/06/22
- ‘Stranger Things’ joins Netflix’s billion hours club with season 4CLIP 07/06/22
- Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’CLIP 07/06/22
- Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97CLIP 07/06/22
- Minneapolis police targeted in chaotic fireworks incident on July 4CLIP 07/06/22
