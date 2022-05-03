EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S2022 E10505/03/22
Today - 5/3/22
Also available on the nbc app
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Available until 05/06/22
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
S2022 E10574 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2022 E105 | 05/03/22Today - 5/3/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E104 | 05/02/22Today - 5/2/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E161 | 05/04/22Hoda & Jenna - 5/4/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E159 | 05/04/22Today 3rd Hour - 5/4/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E160 | 05/03/22Hoda & Jenna - 5/3/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E158 | 05/03/22Today 3rd Hour - 5/3/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E159 | 05/02/22Hoda & Jenna - 5/2/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E157 | 05/02/22Today 3rd Hour - 5/2/22
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Here are the hottest concert and comedy tours this summerCLIP 05/04/22
- Walker Hayes and Craig Allen Cooper talk unlikely friendshipCLIP 05/04/22
- Hoda and Willie celebrate his birthday – with chips and whiskey!CLIP 05/04/22
- Try this very berry Dutch baby pancake for Mother’s DayCLIP 05/04/22
- Dermot Mulroney talks Netflix movie adaption of ‘Along for the Ride’CLIP 05/04/22
- How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI communityCLIP 05/04/22
- How to save money on prescription drugs amid rising inflationCLIP 05/04/22
- Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe for a biscuit egg sandwichCLIP 05/04/22
- Mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst speaks out for first timeCLIP 05/04/22
- Keith Morrison lends voice to latest sleep story on Calm appCLIP 05/04/22
- Leaked SCOTUS opinion calls Roe v. Wade ‘egregiously wrong’CLIP 05/04/22
- Rita Moreno reflects on being first Latina to win an OscarCLIP 05/04/22
- Here are the inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of FameCLIP 05/04/22
- Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soarsCLIP 05/04/22
- US says Russia is ‘wrongfully detaining’ WNBA star Brittney GrinerCLIP 05/04/22
- Security breach at Queen’s Windsor Castle under investigationCLIP 05/04/22
- Missing prison officer and escaped inmate had ‘special relationship’CLIP 05/04/22
- North Korea fires missile test after Kim Jong Un threatens ‘rivals’CLIP 05/04/22
- Travelers should still wear masks on public transit, CDC saysCLIP 05/04/22
- Hail and tornadoes possible in Texas and OklahomaCLIP 05/04/22
- Fed expected to raise interest rates again: What it could affectCLIP 05/04/22
- Ukrainian civilians make dire escape from Mariupol steel plantCLIP 05/04/22
- Trump-backed JD Vance is projected winner of Ohio senate primaryCLIP 05/04/22
- States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leakedCLIP 05/04/22
- Get the glam of the Met Gala with these easy makeup tipsCLIP 05/03/22
- How this English teacher uses running to help studentsCLIP 05/03/22
- Jazmyn Simon talks new children’s book, gets surprise from familyCLIP 05/03/22
- 2022 Met Gala outfit recap: See the best rep carpet fashionCLIP 05/03/22
- Yvonne Orji almost left Hollywood before landing ‘Insecure’ roleCLIP 05/03/22
- Chef Mario Carbone shares recipes for 2 classic Italian dishesCLIP 05/03/22
- Minnie Driver opens up about Matt Damon relationship in new bookCLIP 05/03/22
- Meet the teacher whose ‘explosive’ lessons led to TikTok stardomCLIP 05/03/22
- How to keep your eyes healthy and protect your eyesightCLIP 05/03/22
- How ‘Mission: Breakfast’ boosts morale at Hawaii military baseCLIP 05/03/22
- TODAY celebrates teachers making lasting impact on studentsCLIP 05/03/22
- Naomi Judd’s cause of death: New details emergeCLIP 05/03/22
- George Carlin (and his 7 words) focus of new HBO documentaryCLIP 05/03/22
- See Harry Styles in trailer for Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’CLIP 05/03/22
- Met Gala 2022: See the gilded outfits and glamorous stars!CLIP 05/03/22
- Watch: Connecticut man finds black bear locked inside carCLIP 05/03/22
- Intruder dressed as priest sparks security breach at Windsor CastleCLIP 05/03/22
- Fire danger in New Mexico poses threat to 3 millionCLIP 05/03/22
- Exclusive: Bill Gates talks divorce, Jeffrey Epstein, Elon MuskCLIP 05/03/22
- Arrest warrant issued for missing prison officer Vicky WhiteCLIP 05/03/22
- Ukrainians rescued from Mariupol steel plant but others remain trappedCLIP 05/03/22
- Political analysts stress leaked Roe v. Wade opinion is only a 'draft'CLIP 05/03/22
- Lawmakers react to leaked SCOTUS draft on Roe v. WadeCLIP 05/03/22
- Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked draft showsCLIP 05/03/22
- Mindy Kaling on taking a small steps approach to weight lossCLIP 05/03/22
- See Justin Sylvester get a crash course on roller skatingCLIP 05/02/22
- Connor Ratliff on turning rejection from Tom Hanks into successCLIP 05/02/22
- Bobbie Thomas helps a deserving teen find the perfect prom dressCLIP 05/02/22
- Judith Light talks 'Julia', pushing back against ageism in HollywoodCLIP 05/02/22
- What to expect at the 2022 Met GalaCLIP 05/02/22
- Justin Sylvester on coming out to his mother, embracing his true lifeCLIP 05/02/22
- Justin Sylvester recounts being dumped -- but getting the last laughCLIP 05/02/22
- Patrick Schwarzenegger on landing dream role in ‘The Staircase’CLIP 05/02/22
- Phone, laptop, earbuds, more: How to thoroughly clean your techCLIP 05/02/22
- Glen Close: I never considered 'Fatal Attraction' character a villainCLIP 05/02/22
- Tunde Oyeneyin on life-changing moment that led her to PelotonCLIP 05/02/22
- Skin cancer prevention checklist: Dermatologist's tips to stay safeCLIP 05/02/22
- Billy Crystal on starring in his first ever Broadway musicalCLIP 05/02/22
- Melanoma detection and diagnosis: How to spot the warning signsCLIP 05/02/22
- ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for May is ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’CLIP 05/02/22
- Dolly Parton reconsiders Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominationCLIP 05/02/22
- Andy Cohen welcomes baby girl! See Ben meet Lucy for first timeCLIP 05/02/22
- Martha Stewart dishes on pic with Kim Kardashian, Pete DavidsonCLIP 05/02/22
- Maria Shriver encourages college graduates to confront their fearsCLIP 05/02/22
- Signs to look for that someone might be suffering from depressionCLIP 05/02/22
- Naomi Judd’s death puts spotlight on mental illness strugglesCLIP 05/02/22
- Bill Murray responds to complaints about his on-set behaviorCLIP 05/02/22
- Staffing shortages threaten to throw cold water on summer travelCLIP 05/02/22
- 15 injured after 'pedal pub' tips over; driver charged with DUICLIP 05/02/22
- Amber Heard fires PR team, prepares to testify in Johnny Depp trialCLIP 05/02/22
- Biden remembers former VP Walter Mondale in touching speechCLIP 05/02/22
- Caught on camera: Damaging tornado rips through central KansasCLIP 05/02/22
- Alabama inmate and corrections officer go missing during transportCLIP 05/02/22
- Job growth, consumer spending remain strong amid inflationCLIP 05/02/22
- Kids 6 months to 5 years old could get COVID vaccine by JuneCLIP 05/02/22
- Families freed from Ukraine bomb shelter; Russia resumes attacksCLIP 05/02/22
- Fans celebrate bridal shower with a Sunday mug!CLIP 05/01/22
- Girl has priest laughing during her First Communion wine ‘sip’CLIP 05/01/22
- Johnnie A. Jones, first black Warrant officer in US Army, dies at 102CLIP 05/01/22
- Cleveland restaurant offers prisoners a second chanceCLIP 05/01/22
- How Elon Musk aims to ‘restore free speech’ via Twitter purchaseCLIP 05/01/22
- FBI joins search for missing corrections officer, alleged killerCLIP 05/01/22
- White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns for night of levityCLIP 05/01/22
- U.S. is fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, Chuck Todd saysCLIP 05/01/22
- Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv, civilians evacuate from steel plantCLIP 05/01/22
- This food critic skips fancy restaurants for takeout at homeCLIP 04/30/22
- Influencers seduced by plastic surgery promotion warn of damagesCLIP 04/30/22
- Couple holds mid-air wedding ceremony on plane after flight delayCLIP 04/30/22
- Boris Becker, 3-time tennis champion, heads to prisonCLIP 04/30/22
- Oath Keeper extremist pleads guilty for Jan. 6 riot involvementCLIP 04/30/22
- Andy Cohen shares sweet picture of his newborn girlCLIP 04/30/22
- Dolly Parton reconsiders Hall of Fame induction: ‘I’ll accept gracefully’CLIP 04/30/22
- Judge tosses Blac Chyna defamation case against Kim KardashianCLIP 04/30/22
- Couples confront the challenges of infertility with support groupCLIP 04/30/22
- Chinese authorities enforce “zero COVID” policyCLIP 04/30/22
- Murder suspect, officer missing after leaving Alabama jail for courtCLIP 04/30/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.