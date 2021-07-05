EXPIRING
S2021 E213207/05/21
TODAY 3rd Hour - July 5, 2021
NBC’s TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning.
S2021 E213237 minFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
- TODAY in 30 – July 6: Tropical Storm Elsa’s impact, Richard Branson exclusiveCLIP 07/06/21
- How 1 young woman found passion and purpose through poetryCLIP 07/06/21
- Seth Rogen opens up about the time Paul Rudd gave him a massageCLIP 07/06/21
- Britney Spears’ longtime manager resignsCLIP 07/06/21
- How the Toronto Blue Jays found a home away from home in BuffaloCLIP 07/06/21
- NBC’s Blayne Alexander and husband Jay Bailey welcome baby girlCLIP 07/06/21
- Who’s that masked man? Son gives his mom a big surpriseCLIP 07/06/21
- Remembering Richard Donner, director of ‘Superman,’ ‘The Goonies,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’CLIP 07/06/21
- TODAY’s Headlines: July 6, 2021CLIP 07/06/21
- 11-year-old boy dies after rafting accident at Iowa theme parkCLIP 07/06/21
- TODAY in 30 – July 5: Florida condo demolished, Bezos steps down from AmazonCLIP 07/05/21
- Hoda and Jenna learn wedding trivia with Cate DotyCLIP 07/05/21
- Products to keep you cool all summer longCLIP 07/05/21
- Make David Rose’s sticky peach BBQ ribsCLIP 07/05/21
- On the bikini’s 75th birthday, Hoda and Jenna revisit some iconic onesCLIP 07/05/21
- Could less stress reverse gray hairs? Hoda and Jenna chatCLIP 07/05/21
- Make chicken schnitzel with Gail Simmons of ‘Top Chef’CLIP 07/05/21
- Shereen Pavlides makes Jamaican jerk steakCLIP 07/05/21
- Start Walking TODAY! All the details on our 31-day walking planCLIP 07/05/21
- Photo from ‘The Shining’ is going viral on its 100th anniversaryCLIP 07/05/21
- Matthew McConaughey delivers a moving message on Independence DayCLIP 07/05/21
- TODAY’s Fourth of July Barbecue Bracket winner is…CLIP 07/05/21
- Pope Francis is reportedly in good condition after colon surgeryCLIP 07/05/21
- Watch a man find out he’s going to be a grandfather after reading a T-shirtCLIP 07/05/21
- Fireworks explosion goes wrong on Maryland beachCLIP 07/05/21
- Roads and airports are flooded amid record-breaking holiday travelCLIP 07/05/21
- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reportedly applied for marriage licenseCLIP 07/03/21
- Massive landslide in Japan triggered by heavy rainCLIP 07/03/21
- Flames bubble up in Gulf of Mexico after pipeline rupturesCLIP 07/03/21
- Nurse Heroes Hispanic Star Choir sings Spanish version of national anthemCLIP 07/02/21
- Delicious mocktails to make for Fourth of JulyCLIP 07/02/21
- US Air Force Band’s ceremonial brass performs ‘God Bless America’ live on TODAY plazaCLIP 07/02/21
- Hoda and Jenna try karate ahead of the OlympicsCLIP 07/02/21
- Best foods combos for sustained energy all dayCLIP 07/02/21
- Louisiana mom and superfan gets surprise call from Hoda and JennaCLIP 07/02/21
- 82-year-old Wally Funk will accompany Jeff Bezos to spaceCLIP 07/02/21
- Hoda and Jenna try the M&M’s stacking challengeCLIP 07/02/21
- Must-have products to keep up with the summer funCLIP 07/02/21
- Joy Bauer make peach caprese burgersCLIP 07/02/21
- Sacred Serve makes ice cream healthier and environmentally friendlyCLIP 07/02/21
- Charred corn and halloumi salad: A healthy backyard dish for July 4 and moreCLIP 07/02/21
- Military daughter surprises her mother during Sunday morning coffeeCLIP 07/02/21
- Boy Scouts reach $850 million settlement over sexual abuse claimsCLIP 07/02/21
- Charges against Trump Organization and its CFO unveiledCLIP 07/02/21
- US troops prepare for final exit from Afghanistan after 20 yearsCLIP 07/02/21
- Americans prepare for record holiday travelCLIP 07/02/21
- TODAY in 30 – July 1: Cosby’s prison release, Britney Spears’ fight for freedomCLIP 07/01/21
- Best foods to eat for healthy hair, skin and nailsCLIP 07/01/21
- Donny Osmond talks about Las Vegas residencyCLIP 07/01/21
- J. K. Simmons talks about ‘The Tomorrow War’CLIP 07/01/21
- Pacific Northwest heat wave is responsible for more than 75 deathsCLIP 07/01/21
- Fireworks explosion rocks Los Angeles neighborhoodCLIP 07/01/21
- Bill Cosby released from prison after his sexual assault conviction is overturnedCLIP 07/01/21
- This impressive cannoli trifle is the perfect no-bake dessert for summer | SaucyCLIP 06/30/21
- Enjoy a low-carb burger topped with burrata, tomatoes and fresh basil | SaucyCLIP 06/30/21
- ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ trailer receives mixed reactionsCLIP 06/30/21
- Hoda and Jenna reveal ‘bright and happy’ outfits for Chooseday TuesdayCLIP 06/30/21
- Broadway star Andy Señor Jr. talks doc about bringing ‘Rent’ to CubaCLIP 06/30/21
- Elena Besser solves viewers’ kitchen conundrumsCLIP 06/30/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): June 30, 2021CLIP 06/30/21
- Kelsey Grammer talks about ‘Frasier’ rebootCLIP 06/30/21
- ‘Willy Wonka’ stars share memories for film’s 50th anniversaryCLIP 06/30/21
- TODAY’s 4th of July BBQ Bracket: Hamburgers and ribs ruleCLIP 06/30/21
- Olympic moms can bringing nursing children to Games, organizers sayCLIP 06/30/21
- 200-foot chunk of cliff plunges into Lake Superior, caught on videoCLIP 06/30/21
- House votes to remove Confederate statues from US CapitolCLIP 06/30/21
- Travelers face low supplies and high prices at gas pump ahead of July 4CLIP 06/30/21
- TODAY in 30 – June 29: Extreme heat, big airline changesCLIP 06/29/21
- Chef Christopher Scott makes peach cobblerCLIP 06/29/21
- What to do if your grill catches fire? How to stay safe during summer grilling seasonCLIP 06/29/21
- Hoda and Jenna reunite 23-year-old with grandmother and aunt for her birthdayCLIP 06/29/21
- How to spruce up summer beverages with fancy ice cubesCLIP 06/29/21
- Christina Aguilera voices support for Britney Spears; Hoda and Jenna discussCLIP 06/29/21
- Dylan Dreyer and her son make waffles with strawberries and ice creamCLIP 06/29/21
- Documentary ‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ looks at life of ‘Peanuts’ creatorCLIP 06/29/21
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. uncovers abandoned racetracks in series ‘Lost Speedways’CLIP 06/29/21
- Detroit running club brings people together to build a healthier communityCLIP 06/29/21
- How to navigate anxiety around reopening after the pandemicCLIP 06/29/21
- Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on sister Britney’s testimonyCLIP 06/29/21
- Dr. Natalie Azar explains promising news in longevity of COVID-19 vaccineCLIP 06/29/21
- Black bear and cubs cool off at crowded Lake Tahoe beachCLIP 06/29/21
- Vote in TODAY’s 4th of July BBQ BracketCLIP 06/29/21
- At age 70, Yankees fan finally gets to live out her dream as a bat girlCLIP 06/29/21
- Apple Daily journalist arrested by Hong Kong police days after newspaper closesCLIP 06/29/21
- NCAA announces new plan to let college athletes profit from their imagesCLIP 06/29/21
- Gas prices are on the rise heading into July 4 weekendCLIP 06/29/21
- Juul agrees to pay $40 million to settle North Carolina lawsuitCLIP 06/29/21
- Scorching heat wave hits both coastsCLIP 06/29/21
- TODAY in 30 – June 28: Rescue search continues, historic cruise sets sailCLIP 06/28/21
- An 8-minute core workout from FightCamp trainer Flo MasterCLIP 06/28/21
- Megan Fox’s kids photo bomb segment while she discusses film ‘Till Death’CLIP 06/28/21
- What to look for when shopping for a braCLIP 06/28/21
- 5 people killed in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico are identifiedCLIP 06/28/21
- Steve Raichlen makes grilled vegetable paellaCLIP 06/28/21
- Russell Wilson discusses family, football and raising money for pediatric cancerCLIP 06/28/21
- Watch Hoda Kotb's full interview with US Olympic women’s gymnastics teamCLIP 06/28/21
- Loved ones cling to hope with 152 still unaccounted for in Florida condo collapseCLIP 06/28/21
- Wimbledon is back after being canceled last yearCLIP 06/28/21
- Harry Connick Jr. will play Daddy Warbucks in ‘Annie Live!’CLIP 06/28/21
- Meet the Team USA women’s gymnastics team, led by Simon BilesCLIP 06/28/21
