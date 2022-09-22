EXPIRING
S5 E4 | 09/22/22
Hoda & Jenna - 9/22/22
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
- Family vacations in Nashville with matching shirts and Sunday MugsCLIP 09/25/22
- Blind boy meets firefighters for first time in heartwarming visitCLIP 09/25/22
- Rommy Hunt Revson, inventor of the Scrunchie, dies at 78CLIP 09/25/22
- How NJ schools are taking climate education beyond science classCLIP 09/25/22
- Over 730 anti-mobilization protesters arrested across RussiaCLIP 09/25/22
- North Korea fires ballistic missile off its East coast into seaCLIP 09/25/22
- Anti-government protests continue across Iran, at least 41 deadCLIP 09/25/22
- How routine anxiety screenings can help American’s mental healthCLIP 09/25/22
- How concerned are US officials about Putin’s nuclear threat?CLIP 09/25/22
- Fiona strikes Canada in country’s strongest storm in historyCLIP 09/25/22
- Tropical Storm Ian expected to intensify into major hurricaneCLIP 09/25/22
- Jasmine Guillory on Reese Witherspoon bringing her books to TVCLIP 09/23/22
- Donna Farizan heads to the dog park for trivia, treats and surprisesCLIP 09/23/22
- ‘Fair Play’ author Eve Rodsky on how to level the dynamic at homeCLIP 09/23/22
- Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane on their new rom-com ‘Bros’CLIP 09/23/22
- Watch Hoda and Jenna try and guess what these tools are used forCLIP 09/23/22
- ‘Designing Miami’ stars share styling secrets for the homeCLIP 09/23/22
- Pamper yourself for less with these discounted beauty buysCLIP 09/23/22
- Bunny museum breaks record for it’s one-of-a-kind collectionCLIP 09/23/22
- Get a better night's rest with these tips from a sleep doctorCLIP 09/23/22
- Tylenol murders investigators pursue new charges in 40-year caseCLIP 09/23/22
- Can you get a flu shot too early? Doctor answers viewer questionsCLIP 09/23/22
- Why NASA will deliberately crash a spacecraft into an asteroidCLIP 09/23/22
- Jon Hamm recalls getting fired from a pilot before ‘Mad Men’ fameCLIP 09/23/22
- ‘Ted Lasso’s’ AFC Richmond club joins FIFA 23 video gameCLIP 09/23/22
- Tours at Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Distillery puts guests to workCLIP 09/23/22
- How illegal gold mining in the Amazon is impacting weather, climateCLIP 09/23/22
- CIA launches podcast that provides glimpse into how they operateCLIP 09/23/22
- Boston Celtics’ coach suspended over alleged affair with stafferCLIP 09/23/22
- Lower your home heating costs this winter with these tipsCLIP 09/23/22
- Women defy Iran’s morality police after young woman’s deathCLIP 09/23/22
- Cancer deaths in US fall steadily with better treatments, preventionCLIP 09/23/22
- Boeing to pay $200M to settle charges it misled investorsCLIP 09/23/22
- Special master orders Trump team to prove FBI planted evidenceCLIP 09/23/22
- ‘I’m not going to die for Putin’: Russians react to draft ordersCLIP 09/23/22
- Hurricane Fiona pummels Bermuda as new storm brews in the GulfCLIP 09/23/22
- John Legend on baby number three with wife Chrissy TeigenCLIP 09/23/22
- ‘Law & Order’ interviews, surprises, nostalgia and more | PopStart PlusCLIP 09/22/22
- William and Kate thank organizers of queen’s funeral in WindsorCLIP 09/22/22
- Celebrity hairstylist shows how to get a salon look at homeCLIP 09/22/22
- Journee Smollett talks working with Allison Janney in ‘Lou’CLIP 09/22/22
- ‘Succession’ star Sanaa Lathan talks directing ‘On The Come Up’CLIP 09/22/22
- Do I owe my ex half for a trip he paid for? Hoda and Jenna weigh inCLIP 09/22/22
- Hoda Kotb on how she remains a patient parent with little sleepCLIP 09/22/22
- See Mariska Hargitay welcome Mehcad Brooks to ‘Law & Order’CLIP 09/22/22
- New tech gadgets for your workspace, backyard and homeCLIP 09/22/22
- Fall into autumn with these essential, stylish itemsCLIP 09/22/22
- Sam Waterston, Hugh Dancy preview ‘Law & Order’ cross-overCLIP 09/22/22
- Runner races 600th marathon after prostate cancer diagnosisCLIP 09/22/22
- TODAY's Craig, Al, Dylan & Sheinelle race go-karts: See who wins!CLIP 09/22/22
- 4D ultrasound images show babies possible reaction to flavorsCLIP 09/22/22
- 8 helpful products that can help you transition into fallCLIP 09/22/22
- Foster parent veteran gets special surprise from her communityCLIP 09/22/22
- How to walk with Al Roker at Universal Studios OrlandoCLIP 09/22/22
- 'The Bodyguard’ heads back to theaters for 30th anniversaryCLIP 09/22/22
- Harry Styles wraps up 15-show residency at Madison Square GardenCLIP 09/22/22
- Watch baby sea turtles get released into the ocean live on TODAYCLIP 09/22/22
- Watch baby brother adorably join sibling in time-out spaceCLIP 09/22/22
- Washington Monument is latest target in string of vandalizationsCLIP 09/22/22
- New bill aims to improve how FBI interacts with child victimsCLIP 09/22/22
- Southwest, Amtrak jokingly spar over free ukulele lessons on flightCLIP 09/22/22
- How and when to financially cut off your adult childrenCLIP 09/22/22
- Woman documents scary moments of being followed while runningCLIP 09/22/22
- Neptune’s rings seen in latest photos from James Webb TelescopeCLIP 09/22/22
- 2 winners come forward to claim $1.3B Mega Millions lottery prizeCLIP 09/22/22
- Ginni Thomas agrees to meet with Jan. 6 committeeCLIP 09/22/22
- Hurricane Fiona moves north after becoming a category 4 stormCLIP 09/22/22
- Powerful earthquake in Mexico leaves at least 2 deadCLIP 09/22/22
- The Fed is raising interest rates again. Is it working?CLIP 09/22/22
- Federal reserve raises interest rates for 5th time in 2022CLIP 09/22/22
- Russians flee after Putin makes push to build up military forcesCLIP 09/22/22
- DOJ regains access to Mar-a-Lago documents; NY AG sues TrumpCLIP 09/22/22
- Mariska Hargitay, Mehcad Brooks reveal story behind ‘Law & Order’ set picsCLIP 09/21/22
- Try easy recipes for flautas de pollo, chili-lime chips, guacamoleCLIP 09/21/22
- Solea Pfeiffer, Joshua Boone talk starring in ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’CLIP 09/21/22
- Tyler Perry on why he offered Meghan and Harry to live in his homeCLIP 09/21/22
- Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila says she looks better in makeupCLIP 09/21/22
- Lebron James shocks fans with new shaved-head look: See the picCLIP 09/21/22
- 6 beauty products to kickstart your fall morning routineCLIP 09/21/22
- Donny Osmond talks Vegas show, inspiration behind 66th albumCLIP 09/21/22
- Oprah Winfrey, Director Reginald Hudlin & Sidney Poitier's Daughters on Documentary 'Sidney'CLIP 09/21/22
- 3 women share their stories of starting passion-driven businessesCLIP 09/21/22
- Malala Yousafzai on her life's work to help girls around the worldCLIP 09/21/22
- Nashville teachers put focus on letting kids express their feelingsCLIP 09/21/22
- Oprah Winfrey shares story of meeting her hero Sidney PoitierCLIP 09/21/22
- Reader’s Digest reveals its picks for the ‘Nicest Places in America’CLIP 09/21/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sep. 21, 2022CLIP 09/21/22
- Tyler Perry on directing drama film he wrote 27 years agoCLIP 09/21/22
- Golfers Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott preview the President’s CupCLIP 09/21/22
- ‘Top Gun’ star Miles Teller to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ premiereCLIP 09/21/22
- Man arresting for writing profanities on Washington MonumentCLIP 09/21/22
- Health panel advises routine anxiety screenings for those under 65CLIP 09/21/22
- Baby hilariously gives sister death stare for touching birthday cakeCLIP 09/21/22
- How to prepare for the active flu season experts are predictingCLIP 09/21/22
- Texas school implements no-phone policy with mixed reactionsCLIP 09/21/22
- Special master presses Trump to prove his declassification claimsCLIP 09/21/22
- New interest rate hike expected as Fed battles rising inflationCLIP 09/21/22
- Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard file lawsuit against DeSantisCLIP 09/21/22
- Hurricane Fiona intensifies, carves deadly path through CaribbeanCLIP 09/21/22
- Biden to address Putin’s nuclear threats at UN General AssemblyCLIP 09/21/22
