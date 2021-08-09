Main Content

TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET

S3 E23008/09/21

Today 3rd Hour - 8/9/21
Also available on the nbc app

A news program intended to inform, entertain, inspire and set the agenda each morning, offering news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports.

Available until 08/12/21
Appearing:
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S3 E23036 minFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
NBCUniversal
  • Season 2021
  • Season 3

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.