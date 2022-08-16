EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S4 E23608/16/22
Today 3rd Hour - 8/16/22
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
NRS4 E236 38 minNews and Information Daytime Full Episode
Appearing:
Available until 08/19/22
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2022 E194 | 08/16/22Today - 8/16/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E193 | 08/15/22Today - 8/15/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E236 | 08/17/22Hoda & Jenna - 8/17/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E237 | 08/17/22Today 3rd Hour - 8/17/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E235 | 08/16/22Hoda & Jenna - 8/16/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E236 | 08/16/22Today 3rd Hour - 8/16/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E234 | 08/15/22Hoda & Jenna - 8/15/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E235 | 08/15/22Today 3rd Hour - 8/15/22
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- ‘Never Have I Ever’ cast on why fans love the show’s love triangleCLIP 08/17/22
- Back-to-school tips for the new school year | TODAY All Day Back-to-School BootcampCLIP 08/17/22
- Hoda Kotb says she has a high bar for whoever she dates nextCLIP 08/17/22
- Comfortable fashion picks for kids going back to schoolCLIP 08/17/22
- Kathie Lee Gifford talks making small changes to live a happier lifeCLIP 08/17/22
- Kathie Lee Gifford talks grandma duties, new projects in the worksCLIP 08/17/22
- Back-to-school hacks: Anti-theft backpack, locker organizer, moreCLIP 08/17/22
- Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer help raise $1M for colorectal cancerCLIP 08/17/22
- See Catherine Zeta-Jones transform into Morticia AddamsCLIP 08/17/22
- Get a sneak peek at season 4 of Selena Gomez’s cooking showCLIP 08/17/22
- Solange Knowles lands historic role at New York City BalletCLIP 08/17/22
- Pilot who fell to his death ‘apologized’ before stepping out of planeCLIP 08/17/22
- Oprah’s Sidney Poitier documentary for Apple TV+ gets first trailerCLIP 08/17/22
- Dolphins swimming in the Hudson River delight kayakersCLIP 08/17/22
- FDA approves sale of over-the-counter hearing aidsCLIP 08/17/22
- President Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into lawCLIP 08/17/22
- Watch: Lightning strikes as massive funnel cloud forms in FloridaCLIP 08/17/22
- Meet the barber training others to be mental health advocatesCLIP 08/16/22
- Rabbi shares tips for moving past regrets, leaving an ‘ethical will’CLIP 08/16/22
- Affordable tech gadgets to prepare kids for schoolCLIP 08/16/22
- See a mother-daughter duo in style rut get a fabulous makeover!CLIP 08/16/22
- Hoda and Jenna share their favorite new booksCLIP 08/16/22
- New dating show ‘Cosmic Love’ matches people based on the starsCLIP 08/16/22
- Hoda Kotb opens up on co-parenting for new People cover storyCLIP 08/16/22
- Sweet corn mac and cheese: Get the delicious recipe!CLIP 08/16/22
- How a doctor helped a young patient with fatal disorder defy oddsCLIP 08/16/22
- How this woman changed her life by walking every dayCLIP 08/16/22
- Why a growing number of Black parents are homeschoolingCLIP 08/16/22
- TODAY exclusively reveals new Girl Scout cookie flavorCLIP 08/16/22
- Hoda and her daughters are featured on People magazine coverCLIP 08/16/22
- Pasta with creamy zucchini sauce: Try this easy recipe!CLIP 08/16/22
- Sterling K. Brown talks movie ‘Honk for Jesus,’ growing out his hairCLIP 08/16/22
- Clea Shearer shares cancer update, advice Hoda Kotb gave herCLIP 08/16/22
- See an exclusive preview of Simone Biles' new Snapchat seriesCLIP 08/16/22
- Adele talks engagement rumors, 'worst moment' in her careerCLIP 08/16/22
- Joanna Gaines announces new memoir called ‘The Stories We Tell’CLIP 08/16/22
- Priscilla Presley talks Elvis’ legacy, reacts to Baz Luhrmann biopicCLIP 08/16/22
- ‘Wizard of Oz’ remake in the works from ‘Blackish’ creatorCLIP 08/16/22
- Supersonic flights set to make a return, possibly as early 2029CLIP 08/16/22
- Biden to sign Inflation Reduction Act after a year of negotiationsCLIP 08/16/22
- News anchor parents go viral for hilarious ‘report’ on newborn babyCLIP 08/16/22
- Are you being tracked? How companies are monitoring productivityCLIP 08/16/22
- With grocery prices up, some are eating out to save moneyCLIP 08/16/22
- Alligator kills 88-year-old woman after she slipped into pondCLIP 08/16/22
- 2 million infant swings and rockers recalledCLIP 08/16/22
- Gunfire outside Memphis hospital leaves at least 8 injuredCLIP 08/16/22
- 22 million under heat advisories on West CoastCLIP 08/16/22
- Officers save man from burning boat in FloridaCLIP 08/16/22
- Schools nationwide struggle to find enough qualified teachersCLIP 08/16/22
- Staffing shortages to blame for massive delays in NY area airportsCLIP 08/16/22
- Even if Liz Cheney loses primary, ‘it’s not the end of the road’CLIP 08/16/22
- Ahead of primary, Liz Cheney fights to save her House seatCLIP 08/16/22
- Rudy Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target of election inquiryCLIP 08/16/22
- Trump pushes for release of documents seized in FBI searchCLIP 08/16/22
- Hoda and Jenna fan answers trivia for a chance to win a vacation!CLIP 08/15/22
- Jamie Ford talks ‘The Many Daughters of Afong Moy’CLIP 08/15/22
- Organization tips for the school year | TODAY All Day Back-to-School BootcampCLIP 08/15/22
- School supplies for all ages | TODAY All Day Back-to-School BootcampCLIP 08/15/22
- Experts answer parents’ most-searched back-to-school questions | TODAY All Day Back-to-School BootcampCLIP 08/15/22
- TODAY anchors’ back-to-school traditions | TODAY All Day Back-to-School BootcampCLIP 08/15/22
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to visit UK, Germany in SeptemberCLIP 08/15/22
- Police search for suspect in Chicago Six Flags shootingCLIP 08/15/22
- Brittney Griner’s lawyers appeal Russian drug charge convictionCLIP 08/15/22
- Shop the best back-to-school gear all in one placeCLIP 08/15/22
- Abbi Jacobson talks modern twist on ‘A League of Their Own’CLIP 08/15/22
- Hoda and Jenna weigh in on how to handle self-absorbed friendsCLIP 08/15/22
- Streamline your morning routine with these must-have itemsCLIP 08/15/22
- Eve Hewson says dad Bono didn’t want her to go into actingCLIP 08/15/22
- Mike Rowe and mom Peggy talk new book, ‘Dirty Jobs’ souvenirsCLIP 08/15/22
- Doctor shares best tips to prevent and treat injuriesCLIP 08/15/22
- Good Samaritans help Al Roker after his car battery diesCLIP 08/15/22
- Chef shows how to make the famous sandwich from ‘The Bear’CLIP 08/15/22
- Sheryl Crow says it was liberating to reveal her lows in new docCLIP 08/15/22
- 'CODA' star Troy Kotsur reunited with Oscar after car, award stolenCLIP 08/15/22
- ‘Seinfeld’ trio to play together at US Amateur championshipCLIP 08/15/22
- Carson Daly recalls working for MTV during Woodstock ’99 chaosCLIP 08/15/22
- Are vitamins and supplements beneficial? What a new study showsCLIP 08/15/22
- Peloton raising bike prices, cutting jobs and closing locationsCLIP 08/15/22
- Police identify gunman who crashed car outside US CapitolCLIP 08/15/22
- Find out the name of the Cincinnati Zoo’s new baby hippo!CLIP 08/15/22
- What is 'quiet quitting'? Inside the viral trend sparking controversyCLIP 08/15/22
- Travel insurance takes off after spike in cancellations, lost luggageCLIP 08/15/22
- Heavy rain expected in parts of the country to start work weekCLIP 08/15/22
- Five American tourists among injured in terror attack in JerusalemCLIP 08/15/22
- US report says Al Qaeda has not reestablished itself in AfghanistanCLIP 08/15/22
- Salman Rushdie still in critical condition but showing improvementCLIP 08/15/22
- Threats against federal agents spike after search of Mar-a-LagoCLIP 08/15/22
- Viewers pose for Sunday Mug Shots at the Leaning Tower of PisaCLIP 08/14/22
- David McCullough, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, dies at 89CLIP 08/14/22
- Take a trip down memory lane at Stuckey’s roadside shopCLIP 08/14/22
- Loud boom rattles Salt Lake City, officials say likely a meteorCLIP 08/14/22
- What are the political ramifications of the Mar-a-Lago search?CLIP 08/14/22
- FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago draws backlash, division in AmericaCLIP 08/14/22
- Officials say Trump’s ‘chaotic exit’ from office led to FBI searchCLIP 08/14/22
- 8 wounded in shooting at a bus near Western Wall in JerusalemCLIP 08/14/22
- Salman Rushdie’s condition improves: Off ventilator and talkingCLIP 08/14/22
- Car slams into fundraiser for victims of fatal fire, 1 killed, 17 injuredCLIP 08/14/22
- Netflix is on the hunt to cast a Prince William actor in ‘The Crown’CLIP 08/13/22
- Kate McKinnon opens up about leaving ‘SNL,’, breaking characterCLIP 08/13/22
- 14 people injured after car crashes through Virginia pubCLIP 08/13/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.