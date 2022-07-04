EXPIRING
S4 E20507/04/22
Today 3rd Hour - 7/4/22
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
Available until 07/07/22
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E20537 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
- NBC’s Garrett Haake welcomes baby girl with wife Allison!CLIP 07/06/22
- How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergencyCLIP 07/06/22
- See Will Swenson transform into Neil Diamond for new musicalCLIP 07/06/22
- ‘Stranger Things’ joins Netflix’s billion hours club with season 4CLIP 07/06/22
- Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’CLIP 07/06/22
- Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97CLIP 07/06/22
- Minneapolis police targeted in chaotic fireworks incident on July 4CLIP 07/06/22
- White House says Biden read Brittney Griner’s handwritten letterCLIP 07/06/22
- How to save money on rising prices at the grocery storeCLIP 07/06/22
- NASA warns China could try to take over the moon by 2030CLIP 07/06/22
- 29 million at risk of damaging wind gusts, hail across Mid-AtlanticCLIP 07/06/22
- Caught on video: Lightning strikes truck in Tampa Bay areaCLIP 07/06/22
- Fugitive yoga teacher seen with strikingly different look after arrestCLIP 07/06/22
- Carlos Santana recovering after collapsing on stage during concertCLIP 07/06/22
- FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul productsCLIP 07/06/22
- Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham called to testify in election probeCLIP 07/06/22
- UK’s Boris Johnson under pressure after 2 senior ministers resignCLIP 07/06/22
- Highland Park community mourns victims, rally around survivorsCLIP 07/06/22
- Police take a closer look at Highland Park suspect's access to gunsCLIP 07/06/22
- Highland Park shooting: 7th person dies, suspect expected in courtCLIP 07/06/22
- Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USACLIP 07/05/22
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss emotionally reunites with college mentorCLIP 07/05/22
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss talks coordinating outfits with wife, AllisonCLIP 07/05/22
- ‘MJ: The Musical’ star Myles Frost talks teaching himself to danceCLIP 07/05/22
- Get the recipes for these southwestern summer recipesCLIP 07/05/22
- How to get smooth summer skin, from head to toeCLIP 07/05/22
- How to visit the locations that inspired the latest hit TV showsCLIP 07/05/22
- Meet the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brandCLIP 07/05/22
- Highland Park parade-goer recounts moment when shooting beganCLIP 07/05/22
- Try these cold shabu shabu noodles and iced tea pops this summerCLIP 07/05/22
- Purple sea urchins are being turned into a delicacy to save kelpCLIP 07/05/22
- Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carryCLIP 07/05/22
- Joey Chestnut reveals how he stuffs down hot dogs: ‘It’s not pretty’CLIP 07/05/22
- ‘Minions’ breaks July Fourth holiday weekend box office recordCLIP 07/05/22
- Kelsey Grammer confirms ‘Frasier’ reboot is officially in the worksCLIP 07/05/22
- Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airportCLIP 07/05/22
- See the patriotic pies Martha Stewart made for the Fourth of JulyCLIP 07/05/22
- Top ways to reduce your debt amid rising inflation costsCLIP 07/05/22
- Alleged love triangle killing: Officials share timeline of eventsCLIP 07/05/22
- Details emerge about the victims of the Highland Park shootingCLIP 07/05/22
- Torrential rain batters Australian coast, spurring evacuationsCLIP 07/05/22
- Shark hunting competition in Florida faces intense backlashCLIP 07/05/22
- Two officers shot in Philadelphia during July Fourth celebrationsCLIP 07/05/22
- Doctor details treating victims along Highland Park parade routeCLIP 07/05/22
- Akron declares state of emergency after Jayland Walker shootingCLIP 07/05/22
- Severe weather from Montana to the Mid-Atlantic could impact 61MCLIP 07/05/22
- Airline pilots picket over fatigue, overtime, as cancellations surgeCLIP 07/05/22
- Brittney Griner sends handwritten letter to Biden amid Russian trialCLIP 07/05/22
- Highland Park mayor speaks out after July Fourth parade shootingCLIP 07/05/22
- Highland Park parade shooting leaves at least 6 dead, 30 injuredCLIP 07/05/22
- Hoda and Jenna fan wins beach getaway to Bermuda!CLIP 07/04/22
- Woman paralyzed in motorcycle crash on turning trauma into hopeCLIP 07/04/22
- Cooling products to keep you from breaking a sweat this summerCLIP 07/04/22
- Myron Mixon grills up the perfect steak for July 4CLIP 07/04/22
- These are the top uniquely popular meats for grilling across the USCLIP 07/04/22
- Easy 4th of July recipes: Cheeseburger dip and meatball slidersCLIP 07/04/22
- Fourth of July sales: Take advantage of these major discountsCLIP 07/04/22
- Adele pauses concert several times to check in on fan safetyCLIP 07/04/22
- Green powder supplements: An inside look at latest health crazeCLIP 07/04/22
- Multi-organ transplant provides cancer patient lifesaving 2nd chanceCLIP 07/04/22
- Here are this year's recipients for a Presidential Medal of FreedomCLIP 07/04/22
- Love triangle murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong returned to USCLIP 07/04/22
- Viral TikTok trend has teens flocking to 'Minions' movie in suitsCLIP 07/04/22
- Tips to keep your family safe in the water amid lifeguard shortageCLIP 07/04/22
- Shark patrols are being stepped up amid spike in sightings, attacksCLIP 07/04/22
- Shooter opens fire in Denmark shopping mall, killing 3CLIP 07/04/22
- Pope Francis dismisses rumors he plans to resign soonCLIP 07/04/22
- Chunk of glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing 6 hikersCLIP 07/04/22
- Russia claims control of nearly entire province in eastern UkraineCLIP 07/04/22
- Jet truck driver killed after jet engine explodes at Michigan air showCLIP 07/04/22
- New push for Uvalde school police chief Arredondo to step downCLIP 07/04/22
- Ohio police release body cam footage of Jayland Walker shootingCLIP 07/04/22
- 4th of July weather: What to expect for the festivitiesCLIP 07/04/22
- Thousands of flight delays, cancellations over 4th of July weekendCLIP 07/04/22
- Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the pianoCLIP 07/03/22
- Willie Geist gets Minionized for Sunday Mug Shots!CLIP 07/03/22
- Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, dies age 98CLIP 07/03/22
- Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last filmCLIP 07/03/22
- How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strainCLIP 07/03/22
- Ukraine official: Luhansk could fall to Russia in matter of daysCLIP 07/03/22
- Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city councilCLIP 07/03/22
- Bodycam footage to be released in Ohio shooting of Jayland WalkerCLIP 07/03/22
- Biden spends July 4 at Camp David after difficult weekCLIP 07/03/22
- Fourth of July celebrations plagued with travel troubles, stormy weatherCLIP 07/03/22
- See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!CLIP 07/02/22
- Miles Teller’s grandma campaigns for him to be next ‘James Bond’CLIP 07/02/22
- How to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4 fireworksCLIP 07/02/22
- Coach’s newborn baby brings joy to college basketball teamCLIP 07/02/22
- Yellowstone National Park reopens after suffering severe floodsCLIP 07/02/22
- Ukrainian refugees thankful to be safe in US for Fourth of JulyCLIP 07/02/22
- NASA baffled by mysterious rocket that left two craters on moonCLIP 07/02/22
- Florida teen seriously injured in shark attackCLIP 07/02/22
- WHO calls for urgent action as monkeypox cases triple in EuropeCLIP 07/02/22
- At least 5 dead after strong earthquake hits southern IranCLIP 07/02/22
- Princess Diana remembered by her sons on her birthdayCLIP 07/02/22
- Officer shot while serving arrest warrant in Kentucky diesCLIP 07/02/22
- Ex-boyfriend arrested in killing of mother pushing baby in strollerCLIP 07/02/22
- Russian missile attack kills 21 in Ukraine’s OdesaCLIP 07/02/22
- Biden looks to midterm elections for win on abortion rightsCLIP 07/02/22
- Americans brace for severe delays on Fourth of July holiday weekendCLIP 07/02/22
